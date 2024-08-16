Is Adam Sandler’s live-action The Simpsons movie real? Trailer explained

According to a trailer that’s gone viral, The Simpsons is being turned into a live-action movie, with Adam Sandler seemingly playing Homer – but we have some bad news.

Fake movies have been fooling people on the internet since the advent of social media; just last week, Tom Hanks fans were either excited or up in arms about Forrest Gump 2, a sequel that absolutely isn’t happening.

So, what’s the deal with The Simpsons movie? According to a trailer posted by MULTIVERSE OF AI on YouTube (this should have been your first warning), it’ll star Sandler as Homer, Kirsten Wiig as Marge, Jacob Tremblay as Bart, and Young Sheldon’s Mckenna Grace as Lisa.

Article continues after ad

As Homer once said, “It takes two to lie: one to lie, and one to listen.”

The Simpsons live-action movie is fake

If the trailer’s creepy, warping AI visuals weren’t already a dead giveaway, let me just confirm: Adam Sandler isn’t starring in a live-action The Simpsons movie, nor is any such project in development.

Article continues after ad

It is unequivocally fake, though that isn’t necessarily the fault of its creator. It’s amassed over 1.3 million views on YouTube, with most of the comments either wishing the film was real or praising the hypothetical casting.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s since been posted on Instagram and Facebook, where people have quickly believed it’s actually happening.

“No f**king way two of my favorites Adam Sandler and the f**king Simpsons? Tell me this is real,” one user wrote. “This is gonna be good, real-life Simpsons starring Adam Sandler and his squad. This is gonna be hilarious,” another commented.

“This is the first time in AGES that I’ve been excited for a movie,” a third wrote. “It gotta be real if Adam Sandler is advertising it right. If it is, definitely count me in,” a fourth added.

Article continues after ad

You don’t need an electrified fooling machine to dupe people – all you need is AI. D’oh!

Article continues after ad

Will there be another Simpsons movie?

While Matt Groening has said he has “no doubts” that a second Simpsons movie will happen, a sequel isn’t actively in the works right now.

In 2014, producer James L. Brooks said the team was “asked to [develop it], but we haven’t. We’re doing a lot of other stuff.”

Al Jean later revealed that Season 26’s ‘The Man Who Came to Be Dinner’, where the family is transported to Kang and Kodos’ planet, was considered as the plot for a feature film.

Article continues after ad

Three years later, David Silverman told Entertainment Weekly: “I’d love for there to be another one. We’re still a ways away from it. We talk about this and that.

“We’re thinking it over, but nothing’s happening just yet… it’s still daunting because it really knocked the stuffing out of us to do the movie and the show at the same time.”

Article continues after ad

In 2019, Groening told Comic-Con attendees: “No doubt there will be another Simpsons movie one of these days. I think Disney wants something for its money.”

Article continues after ad

However, he warned: “This is a true answer. The first Simpsons Movie almost killed us.

“We didn’t have a B-team waiting to do The Simpsons Movie, so the same people who wrote, animated, voiced, and did the music for The Simpsons TV show also did the movie. That was in 2007. We’re almost recovered, almost.”

Talks around the sequel stalled during the pandemic, and little has been said about it since. Earlier this year, Jean expressed hopes that “the animation business [will] completely return to what it was… and then, I think if that was the case, it would make sense to do The Simpsons theatrically.”

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, read more about how The Simpsons seems to predict everything, the top five Treehouse of Horror episodes, and other new movies to watch this month.