The Simpsons is bringing back its best guest star ever after 30 years

Simpsons fans, rejoice: Homer’s brother, “Unky” Herb Simpson, seems to be on his way back to the animated series.

The revelation that Unky Herb would be returning came during the Talkin’ Simpsons podcast hosted by Brendan Dando, who was interviewing The Simpsons producer/writer Michael Price.

Dando brought up a list of guest stars confirmed for the upcoming season premiere, Bart’s Birthday. The confirmed guests include Danny DeVito, who previously appeared in the system as Homer’s half-brother, Herb Powell.

“Please tell me Unky Herb is returning,” Dando begged Price during the interview.

“Well, I can say that Danny Devito is playing a character that he previously played on the show.” Price said slyly. “I saw Mat Selman say it’s kind of a big, crazy, swing of an episode.”

(Conversation starts at 19:28)

“The story involves Bart’s birthday, but that’s just a small part of it, and these other characters show up for various reasons that we’re going to keep under wraps.” Price revealed.

Herb Powell, also affectionately known as Unky Herb, is a fan-favorite Simpsons character last seen in 1992’s Season 3 episode Brother, Can You Spare Two Dimes. In the episode, a destitute Herb tries to scam his way back to wealth.

Herb is Homer’s half-brother, the byproduct of an affair between Abe Simpson and a carnival worker. Herb was put up for adoption shortly after birth and was raised by the Powells, who owned a gas station in Shelbyville.

DeVito previously reprised his role as Herb for a Season 24 cameo, only appearing in the episode via a phone call where he bluntly tells Homer he’s “poor again.”

The confirmed cast list for Bart’s Birthday is absolutely stacked, too. In addition to the returning DeVito, the episode will include cameos from John Cena, Tom Hanks, and Joel McHale in undisclosed roles. Former The Simpsons writer Conan O’Brien will also appear as himself.

Bart’s Birthday is the Season 36 premiere of The Simpsons and will air on Sunday, September 29 on FOX. The episode will then be available on Disney+ starting Wednesday, October 2.

