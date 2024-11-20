The Sidemen score Netflix release for Inside Season 2 alongside new US version

British YouTube group The Sidemen are bringing the second season of their reality game show, Inside, to Netflix — and the viral series is even getting a US version.

In summer 2024, The Sidemen — a group of high-profile British YouTubers comprised of influencers like KSI, Miniminter, W2S, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar, and Zerkaa — unveiled their reality show, Inside, with $1 million up for grabs.

The debut episode, which was released in June 2024, has racked up over 14 million views in the ensuing five months… and now, it’s been cleared for a second season that’s airing exclusively on Netflix.

As per a report from Netflix, Inside Season 2 will air on the streaming platform in 2025. That’s not all; those who missed out on Season 1 will be able to watch the series’ debut on Netflix, too.

Filming for Season 2 is currently underway, pitting 12 influencers against each other in a Big Brother-slash-Survivor style competition that will comprise a total of seven episodes.

“When we came up with the idea of Inside, we knew we wanted to shake up the game. We all grew up watching reality TV and are big fans of the drama and jeopardy that come with it,” the Sidemen said in a statement to Netflix.

“Combining that with a prize fund and the challenges that our fans know us for, we knew people would be hooked. We are so proud of the first series, and now with Netflix on board for a second season and a US version, this is just the start.”

The US version of the show will also air on Netflix in 2025, marking yet another major win for influencers on the streaming site after Jake Paul touched gloves with Mike Tyson in the platform’s first-ever live streamed combat sports event on November 15, 2024.