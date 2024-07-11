The Shining star Shelley Duvall dies aged 75

Shelley Duvall, best known for playing Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, has died age 75.

Her partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, saying she died in her sleep at their Texas home from complications due to diabetes.

“My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” he said.

Shelley Duvall’s unique presence and talent have left a lasting impact on the world of cinema. Known for her distinctive voice and expressive features, Duvall gained worldwide acclaim for her role in Kubrick’s Stephen King adaptation, where she starred alongside Jack Nicholson.

Her portrayal of Wendy, a woman unraveling under the pressures of isolation and terror, remains one of the most memorable performances in horror movie history.

Warner Bros.

Duvall’s career is also marked by her collaboration with director Robert Altman, who became her mentor and significantly influenced her career. She appeared in seven of his films, showcasing her versatility across various genres.

These titles include McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971), where she played a small but memorable role; Thieves Like Us (1974), a crime drama; and Nashville (1975), a sprawling ensemble piece that’s considered one of Altman’s masterpieces.

She also appeared in Sitting Bull’s History Lesson (1976), and delivered a critically acclaimed performance in 3 Women (1977).

Duvall’s other collaborations with Altman include Brewster McCloud (1970), a quirky comedy in which she made her movie debut, and Popeye (1980), where she embodied the character of Olive Oyl opposite Robin Williams.

The tributes continue to pour in following the news of her death, with one fan writing on X/Twitter, “Honestly feel so heartbroken. Shelley Duvall made me fall in love with watching actors transform on screen. Truly no one like her, we lost an icon.”

Meanwhile, movie critic Christina Newland said, “Farewell to the one & only Shelley Duvall, a girlishly bug-eyed, wise, neurotic, sylph-like presence in motion pictures.

“Her work with Robert Altman, particularly Three Women, is some of the defining stuff of that weird & glorious era where women like her got to be Movie Stars.”

Film outlet Little White Lies added, “RIP Shelley Duvall, one of the most unique and expressive actors in all Hollywood history, seen here in (arguably) her greatest role as Millie Lammoreaux in 3 Women (1977).”