The Severance cast are back at Lumon’s newest location, Grand Central Terminal

Lumon Industries has a brand new location as we approach Severance Season 2: a mysterious New York City pop-up.

As far as the Innies of Apple TV+’s hit series Severance are concerned, they’re literally always at work (thanks to only being conscious within Lumon’s walls). Core series protagonists Mark S., Helly R., Dylan G., and Irving B. spend Seasons 1 and 2 trying to answer a growing series of mysteries like “What is Lumon really up to?” and “What happened to Ms. Casey?”

Apple TV+ set up a pop-up in New York City’s Grand Central Terminal to celebrate the upcoming debut of Season 2, but the clever pop-up had an unexpected surprise for series fans.

The core Severance cast showed up for work at Grand Central Terminal

At Grand Central Terminal, Apple TV+ set up a glass cube of sorts with a set of Lumon Industries-style desks, straight out of the Macrodata Refinement floor. Originally, the computers were staffed by actors in suits pretending to do, well, whatever people at Lumon Industries actually do. (What is Macrodata Refinement for again?)

In a huge surprise to onlookers, director Ben Stiller and core Severance cast members Adam Scott (Mark), Zach Cherry (Dylan), and Britt Lower (Helly) showed up at the pop-up for some surprise metadata refinement. They began to work away, interacting and occasionally stopping for photos.

Severance Season 2 premieres at 12am PT / 3am ET on Friday, January 17, 2025 on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping every Friday until the 10th and final Season 2 episode drops on March 21. The new season is widely praised, and Season 3 is already on its way. In the meantime, fans can dig into one of Mark’s secerts, get clarity on a debunked fan theory, and see where they can find the series’ original, very different script.