The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – Everything we know

A new spin-off series of the popular Netflix anime The Seven Deadly Sins is on its way, so here’s everything we know so far, including cast and plot details.

The Seven Deadly Sins has become one of the most popular anime franchises of the past decade, and it’s only growing bigger.

Now, a new anime series is on the way, based on a spin-off sequel manga series that follows new characters, called The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

So here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming series, from a potential release date, to a trailer, the anime’s cast, plot, and more.

Sadly, at the time of writing, there is no release date for the spin-off series.

The Seven Deadly Sins Twitter account only made the announcement about the show recently, so we may not be able to expect a release any time soon.

However, we can imagine that the series will be released on TV Tokyo, and then Netflix sometimes after, as this tends to be the trend within the franchise. For example, The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods premiered in October 2019, and then began streaming on Netflix in August 2020.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse cast – Who is in it?

So far only one cast member has been confirmed, which is Shou Komura as the voice of the protagonist, Percival.

As for behind the scenes, Telecom Animation Film will be producing the anime, and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS will be in charge of production and planning.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse trailer – Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a teaser trailer, which has just been released by TMS. You can watch it below, as it shows you both the manga that the series will be adapting, as well as some footage of the show itself.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse plot – What will happen in the anime?

The anime will be following the plot of the manga of the same name, which was launched by Nakaba Suzuki in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2021.

The plot of the manga’s first volume – which will likely be the plot of the anime – is described as thus:

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God’s Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival’s life is changed forever when an intruder—who shares a shocking connection with him—tears away everything he’s ever known.

With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn’t know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by—but how will they react when they find out about Percival’s destiny… and how it’s connected to the end of the world?

This article will be updated when we learn more.

