The Serpent Queen Season 2: When is the next episode out?

Catherine de Medici is back for more royal drama, and we’ve got the lowdown on The Serpent Queen Season 2 episode schedule so you don’t miss a minute.

When you put Samantha Morton in an irreverent, soap opera style period piece, you’re going to get something pretty special.

That’s exactly why The Serpent Queen is one of the best TV shows streaming right now, and after the chaotic Season 1 finale, fans are understandably hyped for the series to continue.

We’re approaching the halfway mark of this latest chapter now, so here’s the full release schedule for The Serpent Queen Season 2 episodes.

The Serpent Queen Season 2 Episode 4

The next episode is coming on Friday, August 2, 2024. New episodes drop at 21:00 PT/00:00 ET/05:00 BST.

The episode is titled ‘Judas’ and has the following synopsis: “Charles is ready to make his own rules, rejecting his mother’s influence; with a rebellion on the rise, a mysterious plan is set, but when loyalty can be so easily swayed…miracles can happen.”

Full release schedule

You can watch new episodes of The Serpent Queen every Friday, running from July 12 through to August 30.

Here’s the full list of episodes for Season 2:

Episode 1 – The Grand Tour: “Catherine aims to unite France under Charles IX, pushing her secular agenda. The Bourbons present an ambitious trade deal with Protestant England. As tensions rise on the Privy Council, the Guise’s plan to reignite religious conflict.” (July 12)

Episode 2 – Second Coming: “With peace balanced on a knife’s edge, Catherine attempts to calm tensions by allowing the Bourbons to pursue the trade deal with England. Catherine halts the investigation into the Duke of Guise’s arson involvement.” (July 19)

Episode 3 – Death of a Prince: “News of Edith’s miracle spreads throughout Europe; the Bourbon’s leverage an opportunity for England to exploit France; Catherine must return urgently to France when Anjou’s temper causes damage.” (July 26)

Episode 4 – Judas: “Charles is ready to make his own rules, rejecting his mother’s influence; with a rebellion on the rise, a mysterious plan is set, but when loyalty can be so easily swayed…miracles can happen.” (August 2)

Episode 5 – Time with the Family: “Catherine relinquishes her seat on the Privy Council, but not before securing a place for Anjou; a religious war is on the horizon as Queen Elizabeth lands in the Netherlands; France’s saving grace may be a marriage.” (August 9)

Episode 6 – Title TBC: Synopsis TBC (August 16)

Episode 7 – Title TBC: Synopsis TBC (August 23)

Episode 8 – Title TBC: Synopsis TBC (August 30)

The episode titles and synopses for the final three episodes of the season should arrive in due course. We’ll keep this updated as and when they drop.

How to watch

The Serpent Queen plays on Starz, which you can access through Prime Video channels.

To watch the latest The Serpent Queen Season 2 episode, sign up to Prime Video and Starz through this link.

