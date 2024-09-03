The secret reason why Ashoka Season 2 might not release until 2026

Ahsoka Season 2 has a start date for filming, and it seems to hint the show may tie into The Mandalorian.

Fans have been eager to see what was next after Star Wars: Ahsoka’s shocking cliffhanger, which saw Ahsoka and Sabine stranded on Peridiea after helping their long-lost comrade Ezra Bridger escape home to warn the Republic of Thrawn’s return.

Now we finally have an idea of when Ahsoka Season 2 will finally appear after Sabine actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo confirmed during a DragonCon panel that Season 2 would begin filming in Summer 2025.

It’s a long way off and means Ahsoka Season 2 will air, at best, around three years after the Season 1 finale. However, when you consider the broader scope of Star Wars, it could hint at how the story will play out.

Filming in the Summer of 2025 means the show may air in Summer 2026, which would put it concurrent with the next big Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu. Considering Star Wars: Ahsoka is ultimately a spin-off of The Mandalorian, it would make sense if the show and film somehow tied into each other.

It would be a first for Star Wars if so and would represent an almost MCU-like synergy between the two paths. It may also serve as a test for future projects tying together.

Ahsoka is pretty far off still, but there’s plenty of other Star Wars to come. 2024 will close out with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, an all-ages Star Wars adventure from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts.

Meanwhile, 2025 will feature the highly anticipated Andor Season 2, which will bridge the gap between Season 1 and Rogue One, establishing just how Andor wound up involved in the heist for the Death Star plans.

