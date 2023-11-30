Here’s everything you need to know about The Secret: Dare to Dream, a Katie Holmes movie currently doing big numbers on Netflix.

The Secret: Dare to Dream was released in cinemas and through video-on-demand in 2020. The movie is based on the self-help book ‘The Secret’ by Rhonda Byrne, which was published in 2006, and has since sold more than 30 million copies.

The source material revolves around the laws of attraction, and the impact thoughts can have on a person’s life, featuring wisdom and lessons that it claims can impact health, relationships, and happiness.

Those same lessons feature in the film adaptation of The Secret: Dare to Dream, directed by Andy Tennant, from a script he wrote with Rick Parks and Bekah Brunstetter.

What is The Secret: Dare to Dream about? Netflix movie explained

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie: “Based on the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret: Dare to Dream follows Miranda, a young widow trying to make ends meet while raising her three children and dating her boyfriend. A devastating storm brings an enormous challenge and a mysterious man, Bray, into Miranda’s life.

“Bray reignites the family’s spirit but, unbeknownst to Miranda, also holds an important secret — one that will change everything. With its timeless messages of hope, compassion, and gratitude, The Secret: Dare to Dream is an inspiring and heartwarming film that shows how positive thoughts can transform our lives.”

While Netflix describes the film as follows: “As she endures a storm of struggle, a widow meets an uplifting professor who hesitates to deliver a message that could change her life.”

Katie Holmes stars as Miranda, Jerry O’Connell is her boyfriend Tucker, and Josh Lucas plays Bray. The supporting cast includes Celia Weston, Katrina Begin, and Sarah Hoffmesiter.

The Secret: Dare to Dream managed a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 28%, with the ‘Critical Consensus’ stating: “For those who Dare to Dream of a worthy dramatic adaptation of The Secret, this sodden romance will prove a disappointment too painful to visualize.”

Due to the global shutdown, the movie didn’t get a theatrical release in the US, instead going straight to video-on-demand, where it was an immediate hit. But The Secret did make it to cinemas in some territories, grossing $3 million from a budget of $9 million.

The Secret: Dare to Dream is now streaming on Netflix, and you can check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

