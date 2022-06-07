The Sandman finally gets Netflix release date and new trailer

The Sandman series has been shrouded in mystery for months, but now a release date and trailer have made it all worth the wait.

Based on the comic books by Neil Gaiman, Netflix‘s The Sandman has been one of the most anticipated series of the year.

While the streaming platform dropped the first look at the show in September 2021, there hasn’t been much else to satiate fans’ excitement – until now.

On the first day of Netflix’s announcement-filled Geeked Week, a brand new trailer for the series was dropped, showing more of Gaiman’s fantastical world:

What happens in The Sandman’s new trailer?

The trailer shows off the titular character’s escape from captivity, along with the subsequent chaos, as the Sandman – otherwise known as Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams – tries to remedy the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

The trailer also shows the series’ stellar cast, with more of Tom Sturridge as Dream (another moniker for the Sandman), Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, David Thewlis as John Dee, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, and Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian.

We also see Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, the librarian of the Dreaming, which contains every book ever dreamed of.

Sadly, Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer was not featured in the trailers, but that just means that fans have something else to look forward to.

In the trailer, we watch Constantine (Coleman) arguing whether or not the Sandman is a “Legend” or not. For viewers unfamiliar with the source material, these conversations are definitely going to build up intrigue.

And for those familiar with the comics, seeing the pages come to life – some shots even perfectly mirroring the comic’s art – must be an exhilarating viewing experience. This accuracy of recreating the comic’s creepy atmosphere is likely due to Gaiman executive producing the series, alongside Allan Heinberg and David Goyer.

When and where can I watch The Sandman?

A release date for the series was also announced at the end of the trailer, which will be August 5.

Netflix is producing the series, so audiences can expect to view the series on the streaming platform.

Ultimately, The Sandman fans can definitely anticipate an action-packed summer this year.

The Sandman will premiere on Netflix on August 5.