The Running Man just got an earlier release date and that’s great news for Stephen King

One of the most-anticipated Stephen King adaptations is getting bumped up to an earlier 2025 slot, and based on the history of movies from the author, that bodes very well for The Running Man.

The Running Man is one of three exciting Stephen King movies coming out next year, alongside The Long Walk and The Monkey.

That already makes 2025 a buzzing year for horror and thrillers, but with Glen Powell in the lead and Edgar Wright behind the wheel, The Running Man is shooting to the top of most 2025 must-watch lists.

Originally slated for a November 21 release date, the new movie has now been pushed forward to November 7.

Some of the best Stephen King movies have November releases

The advanced release date signifies good things to come for the King adaptation. Namely, it puts The Running Man out of the competitive grasp of Wicked: For Good. So far, the first half of the musical has earned $536 million at the box office. It would be difficult for Powell and Wright to outrun that sequel.

As such, an earlier release gives The Running Man a much-needed head start. On top of this, November has proven to be a historically good month for previous King tales.

Glen Powell on the set of The Running Man

Not only did the original 1987 Running Man come out in November, but two other hits – 1976’s Carrie and 1990’s Misery – also both released in November in their respective years.

Each of those adaptations found success at the box office, making back their budgets and, in the instances of Carrie and Misery, proving to be significant hits. (The latter was even the first Stephen King movie to win an Academy Award.)

Alongside the news of an earlier release, it’s also been confirmed by Deadline that Paramount will have access to IMAX screens for the release of the Glen Powell action movie.

Other 2025 movies based on King’s works include The Monkey, set to release on February 21, 2025, and The Long Walk, with an exact release date to be confirmed.

