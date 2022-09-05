The Rock praises “brother” Brendan Fraser in wholesome post

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has congratulated his “brother” Brendan Fraser following The Whale’s rave reviews out of the Venice Film Festival.

For those who grew up with his films, whether it was The Mummy, Bedazzled, or George of the Jungle, you may be wondering where the actor has been these past few years.

Sadly, he didn’t just take a break: he felt he’d been blacklisted from Hollywood after he was allegedly sexually assaulted, so he abandoned the movies and lived a quiet life.

However, Brendan Fraser has been orchestrating a slow and steady comeback, set to reach its crescendo with The Whale, and everyone’s happy to see him again – especially The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson congratulates Brendan Fraser on The Whale success

Johnson famously made his movie debut in The Mummy Returns as The Scorpion King. While the CGI was ropey – and that’s being kind – it was a star-making performance for the WWE icon, and his success is indebted to Fraser.

The Whale recently received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, and the crowd went wild when Fraser was ushered to the front of the stage. While beaming, he was also brought to tears.

The Rock shared the clip, writing: “Man this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan.

“He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career. Rooting for all your success brother and congrats to my bud Darren Aronofsky.”

The video itself has racked up millions of views, while Johnson’s post has been shared more than 12,000 times. “This is the kind of thing that will keep me from ever fully turning on The Rock,” one user wrote.

“My heart!! Brendan Fraser deserves all the good things in the world,” another tweeted. “Dudes rock,” a third wrote.

The Whale is due for release on December 9.