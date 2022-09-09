The Rings of Power: Who is Adar, and is he Sauron?

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power show the orcs in their full glory, but they keep mentioning someone named Adar – who is he, and could he be Sauron?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been taking the world by storm, and its third episode just came out. You can actually read our review of Episode 3 here.

Now, the third episode continues to build the mystery surrounding the series’ supposed big bad – that being Sauron. There’s been no official sightings of him thus far, with many in Middle-earth believing him to be dead.

But there is the common mention of the name “Adar.” Who is Adar? And does he have something to do with Sauron? Is he Sauron? Let’s discuss.

Rings of Power Episode 3: Adar gets mentioned by the orcs

In Episode 3, the elf Arondir, along with some other humans and elves, have been captured and forced to work by the orcs. At this point, Adar has already been mentioned, and the group of slaves speculate out loud that this may be Sauron, as he took on many names.

They plan an uprising, but it sadly doesn’t go to plan, leaving Arondir as the lone survivor of his group.

But he may not survive for long. At the end of the uprising, he is captured and told to be sent to Adar. He’s dragged along a dark corridor and dropped before a figure who appears to be Adar. He has a human form, pale skin, and dark hair, but his face is obscured under the lighting. Is this the big bad of the show?

Who is Adar in the Rings of Power, and is he Sauron?

We don’t actually know. He could be just as much an original character created for The Rings of Power as he is Sauron.

During this age, The Silmarillion, the book that this series is based on, details that Sauron was building his power in Mordor, next to the show’s Southlands. Under the name Annatar, he claimed to be an emissary of the gods and asked Celebrimbor to teach him ringcraft, eventually placing his powers on the lesser rings.

Now, it is a possibility that Adar could be Sauron, since Adar sounds somewhat similar to Annatar, but there are also other potential answers.

Adar could be some form of in-between leader. See, in The Lord of the Rings, Sauron had people between himself and orcs on the front lines: generals, Nazgûl, heralds like the Mouth of Sauron, and allies who worked for his aims, like Saruman. Adar could be someone similar; a corrupted man of the Southlands.

Arondir notes that Adar is an elvish word, meaning something akin to “father” in one of the two elven dialects that Tolkien created, so perhaps this new figure is the father of the orcs?

It’s probably most likely that he is someone else, as he has already been suggested to be Sauron. Odds are that the real true dark lord will be revealed later on in some form of grand twist.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 4 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 16.