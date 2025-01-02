The Rig Season 2 ending explained: How the spectacular climax sets up Season 3

Season 2 of The Rig is now available on Prime video, so here’s how the environmental thriller ends, plus what that means for a potential Season 3.

The Rig launched on Amazon in January of 2023, and pitted the likes of Emily Hampshire, Martin Compston, Iain Glen, and Mark Addy against a mysterious underwater power called the Ancestor.

But the real villain of the piece seemed to be Pictor, a nefarious energy company doing terrible things to the environment beneath the North Sea.

You can read our The Rig Season 1 ending explainer, plus our Season 2 recap, while below is how Season 2 concludes, as well as how that might influence a potential Season 3.

Pictor Energy vs The Ancestor

Prime Video

At the end of Season 1, it looked like the Ancestor had plans to destroy the world, starting with the tsunami that takes out great swathes of Europe. But in Season 2, it becomes clear that the ancient force is trying to protect the planet, and Pictor is the real threat.

Having decimated the North Sea, Pictor hopes to carve up the Arctic, with plans to secure the rights to the entire ocean, in exchange for information on the location of the Ancestor’s heart and how to destroy it.

Pictor’s new boss Darian York does that deal, meaning it then becomes a race against time to get to the Ancestor first. The villainous Bremner sends poison towards the heart, while heroes Rose and Fulmer head there in a Rover.

They’re too late, but when it looks like all hope is lost, Rose dons an underwater suit, approaches the Ancestor, and explains that the ancient force must reveal itself to the world.

The Ancestor duly lights up oceans all over the globe, making its existence undeniable, thereby scuppering Pictor’s plans.

Rose and Fulmer are still in trouble, however, with their Rover out of power. But the crew of The Stac, led by Magnus, save the duo say by rescuing them from their underwater grave.

How The Rig Season 2 sets up Season 3

Season 3 has a big story to tell, as the world now knows that the Ancient exists, and has been helping to heal the planet after Mass Extinction Events, which will have a profound effect on mankind.

Prime Video

Closer to home, York is in trouble, with the Pictor rights deal now dead, oil and energy prices in the toilet, and his brand-new job on the line.

But his predecessor Lennox says that Pictor is part of a vast conspiracy, and states at the very end of the show: “This isn’t over… the people we’re fighting don’t give up.”

Fulmer follows that up with “Neither do we,” suggesting that Pictor and the people behind it are just getting started. And that he, Rose, Magnus, and the rest of the team will be back to do battle with them should Amazon green-light a third season.

