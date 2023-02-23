The Rig returning for Season 2 on Amazon Prime

Hit drama The Rig is returning for Season 2 on Prime Video, which is good as the first series ended on something of a cliffhanger.

The Rig hit streaming at the start of this year, with the official synopsis of the Scottish thriller as follows…

Magnus and his crew aboard the Kinloch Bravo oil rig are stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea. When they are due to be collected and return to the mainland a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through. The rig is hit by massive tremors, and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world.

Article continues after ad

As the crew endeavour to discover what’s driving this unknown force, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust. Bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines exposed. The crew of the Bravo will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, into a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination.

The show did strong numbers for Amazon Prime Video, and a second series has now been green-lit.

What happens in Season 2 of The Rig?

Season 1 of The Rig climaxed in pretty open-ended fashion, as we wrote about here. This is what the writers have planned for Season 2…

Article continues after ad

Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a bold new location, where new dangers await them. The crew will have to deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the epic Series One finale and contend with swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans it has unleashed.

Series Two of The Rig will continue exploring global themes about the past, present, and future of the planet, all while delivering epic thrills and gripping action for its compelling cast of characters.

Who will star in The Rig Season 2?

Actors Iain Glen, Martin Compston, emily Hampshire, Rocjenda Sandall, Owen Teale, Mark Addy, Molly Vevers, Abraham Poopla, and Stuart McQuarrie have been confirmed as returning for Season 2.

Article continues after ad

A press release promises that they will be joined by new faces for the second series, though there’s no word yet regarding who is joining the cast.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the same statement, Prime Video executive Dan Grabiner said: “The Rig’s popularity around the world is a testament to the fantastic ensemble cast and the vision of the creators—the crew behind the crew. We can’t wait to welcome back Iain, Martin, and Emily, and see what writer and creator David Macpherson has in store for the Kinloch Bravo team next.”

New series will deliver “more shocks and thrills”

Of The Rig’s mythology, writer and creator David MacPherson says: “It was always my aim to build a story that starts in Scotland but speaks to a global audience about global themes.

Article continues after ad

“In Series Two, I’m looking forward to expanding the world of our show through the eyes of our excellent cast, as we deliver more shocks and thrills and delve deeper into both our characters’ and our show’s expanding original mythology.”

Production returns to FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh with filming due to start later this year. While you’re waiting for Season 2 to drop, you can read our review of The Rig Season 1 here.

The Rig is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.