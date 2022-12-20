The Recruit Season 2: Will there be another season on Netflix?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Is The Recruit Season 2 happening? The new CIA thriller starring Noah Centineo is the number one show on Netflix – but will there be a second season?

The Recruit, created by Alex Hawley, debuted on the streaming platform on Friday, December 16, and over the course of its first weekend it’s managed fly up the chart and take the top spot.

Centineo, who also appeared in Black Adam as Atom Smasher, plays a “a fledgling lawyer at the CIA who becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.”

With viewers quickly binging the show, they’re surely asking: will The Recruit Season 2 happen on Netflix?

Is The Recruit Season 2 happening?

The Recruit Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix – but according to the show’s creator, conversations have taken place, and there’s lots to explore if it returns.

“I know things about where I would want to take it, and where I’d want to go with it,” Alex Hawley told Collider.

“I mean obviously, you hope for success, but as you could see with that ending, I didn’t plan for failure because I feel like in this day and age you just have to be bold, you have to be dramatic, to the expense of everything else.

“And you can’t worry about Season 2’s, or Season 3’s, or beyond. You have to go, ‘What’s the best version of this story right now?’ And trust that people will come to it. And then you’ll get another shot at it.”

While Netflix has come under fire recently following the cancelation of Warrior Nun, The Recruit seems poised for renewal after its immediate success on the platform.

Speaking about how we’ll see Owen come to terms with the first season, Hawley also told TV Guide: “If he picked up a gun and was suddenly Jason Bourne in Episode 2, that would be a different show.

“It’s hard for him to pull that trigger and the repercussions of what happens when he does has impact in a way that I think is really human, for him to have to deal with that moment. That would carry on, in theory, in a Season 2 as well.”

That’s everything we know about The Recruit Season 2. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

