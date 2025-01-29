What time is The Recruit Season 2 out on Netflix?

The Recruit Season 2 is about to send Owen Hendricks on his next mission, so here’s when you can watch the sequel series on Netflix.

Noah Centineo plays Owen Hendricks – aka the titular Recruit – who’s the CIA’s brightest, bravest, toughest new lawyer.

Created by Alexi Hawley, Season 1 launched on Netflix in December of 2022, and its heady mix of action and espionage turned The Recruit into an immediate hit.

So, it’s no surprise that Season 2 was quickly green-lit, with the new episodes sending Hendricks on a dangerous mission to South Korea where he’s thrust into the spy trade.

The Recruit Season 2 release time

The Recruit Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on January 23 at 12am PT/3am ET. You can check other time zones below:

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

How many episodes are there?

There are six episodes in The Recruit Season 2, which is two less than the eight episodes that formed Season 1.

The new season will begin straight after the events of its predecessor, with Centineo telling Netflix: “Owen’s headspace is complete chaos. He has just witnessed Max – the former CIA asset whom he almost died multiple times trying to protect – get shot by her daughter Nichka. Owen is wondering how in the hell he is going to survive the next few seconds of his life.”

Hawley added: “Owen knows that if he does not walk away with a win this season, his career is going to be over. He might go to prison. Depending on what people are into, they can show up this season for the big, flashy, splashy action stuff, but they can also be on a journey with this guy who’s just trying to fix something that he broke.”

Are they all dropping at once?

Yes, all six episodes of The Recruit Season 2 are dropping at the same time. Meaning you don’t have to worry about tuning in weekly.

That’s consistent with the binge model that Netflix popularized. Though in recent years the streamer has tweaked this approach by splitting seasons of shows like Stranger Things and Cobra Kai into multiple parts.

But the propulsive nature of The Recruit lends itself to binge-watching, with Halwey stating that “This show lives in propulsion, so we immediately throw Owen in the deep end, which is where he’s the most fun. It seemed like a great way to start Season 2 – and then we just never let our foot off the gas.”

What is The Recruit Season 2 about?

Here’s the official synopsis of The Recruit Season 2: “CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks is pulled into life-threatening espionage in South Korea only to realize the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the agency.”

For a glimpse at what’s to come, Netflix has also posted the first few minutes of Episode 1, in which Owen is confronted by Nichka, who was previously presumed dead.

She takes him to a hole in the ground that looks suspiciously like a grave, and puts a gun to his head. Then Nichka kicks the proverbial out of him in said hole, which is a rough start for our hero in Season 2.

