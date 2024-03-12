The Push fans shocked by Kashif Anwar’s father’s “chilling” comment

The Push: Murder on the Cliff, a gripping new true crime documentary, has left viewers angry over a “chilling” comment made by perpetrator Kashif Anwar’s father.

Directed by Anna Hall, The Push examines the case of Fawziyah Javed, a lawyer from Leeds, UK, who fell to her death from Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh in 2021 while pregnant with her first child. Two days later, her husband Kashif Anwar was arrested and charged with murder.

The true crime documentary series makes use of Scotland’s relaxed rules on filming in court, featuring unrivaled footage of the murder trial as it happened, while also speaking with Fawziyah’s family as they share the grief and heartbreak they’ve endured.

With the Push: Murder on the Cliff available to watch now, viewers have been taking to social media to share their thoughts, and some have turned their focus to a “chilling” comment made by Anwar’s father.

Kashif Anwar’s father Mohammed is facing backlash after footage in The Push shows him complaining that the police hadn’t returned a £6,300 diamond engagement ring he bought for his son and Fawziyah Javed.

In an interview held at Edinburgh High Court during the murder trial, Mohammed, who continually defends Anwar, says: “When Kashif got engaged, she said, ‘Kashif I want a diamond ring.’ You know how much that cost me? £6,300. I haven’t got it back yet from the police.”

The comment has left viewers shocked, with one writing on X: “What Kashif Anwar’s dad said in the documentary was chilling. A woman was murdered and his son in the dock for killing her, and he’s talking about how much a ring cost and criticizing police for not returning it. Psychopath. No wonder his son turned out to be a devil.”

“One of the most astonishing things, the lad accused – his dad who’s lost his daughter-in-law complaining the old bill still got the six grand engagement ring he paid for. All he was bothered about,” said another.

“Can’t believe that the only thing Kashif Anwar’s father cared about was getting Fawzia’s engagement ring back after her death. Such a harrowing story” added a third, to which a fourth replied, “Agree. And surely in law it would belong to Fawziyah and her family anyway.”

A fifth chimed in: “Watched The Push and completely drained, Fawziyah’s poor family were so dignified and stoic throughout. As for Anwar’s father, moaning about an engagement ring… no words.”

The Push: Murder on the Cliff is streaming on Channel 4 now – head here to find out how to watch it if you're outside of the UK.