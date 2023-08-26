The Price is Right fans celebrate Bob Barker’s career following his death

Former The Price is Right Host Bob Barker has died at 99 years old, and fans have reacted to the announcement by celebrating his longtime career and trying to look at the positives.

In 1972, Barker began hosting the CBS revival of The Price is Right – a game show where contestants win money prizes by guessing the correct price of items. After 35 years, Barker retired from hosting the popular program, and Drew Carey replaced him in 2007.

Since leaving the show, he returned for three surprise cameos – one for promoting his autobiography, one in celebration of his 90th birthday, and the last for an April Fools’ Day joke.

On August 26, 2023, his publicist Roger Neal announced Barker had died at 99 years old at his home. In response, fans have remembered The Price is Right host by reflecting on his accomplished career.

The Price is Right fans remember Bob Barker

In addition to hosting The Price is Right, Barker also made several cameos throughout his time in the industry. For example, he and Adam Sandler exchanged punches in the 1996 comedy golf film Happy Gilmore.

Instead of using a stunt double, Barker insisted on doing the scene himself. Check out the hilarious footage below.

Besides beating up Sandler, Barker also had a celebrity cameo on WWE Raw in 2009. “The Price is Raw” featured Chris Jericho, Santino Marella, I.R.S., and Jillian Hall as contestants trying to guess the correct prices.

Barker was also recognized as an inspirational animal rights activist. In fact, he ended each Price is Right episode by urging viewers to spay and neuter their pets to control the population of animals.

Additionally, Barker demanded producers take off fur coats as available The Price is Right prizes – which they ultimately did.

Barker is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Jo. They had no children together.