The Pope’s Exorcist: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more

Here’s everything we know about Russell Crowe’s new horror movie The Pope’s Exorcist, from release date and trailer, to cast, plot, and more.

Exorcism movies have a long and storied history on the big-screen. The Exorcist is obviously the big one, William Friedkin’s 1973 movie quickly becoming a horror phenomenon that spawned sequels, a TV series, and even a Leslie Nielsen spoof.

Other exorcism hits include The Rite, The Last Exorcism, and The Exorcism of Emily Rose, all of which scared audiences senseless with their tales of priests and possession.

Now a new entry with a religious bent is headed to the big-screen in the shape of The Pope’s Exorcist. Here’s everything we know about the movie.

The Pope’s Exorcist will be released on April 7 in the UK and the US. That’s Good Friday, which can’t be a coincidence when it comes to the subject matter.

The film hits screens earlier in mainland Europe, releasing in Spain on April 5, and Germany, Italy and Netherlands on April 6, as well as Australia, Mexico, and Brazil.

The likes of Belgium (April 26) and Bulgaria (April 28) will have to wait until the end of the month to see what terrors the film has in store. While France doesn’t get the film until May 10.

The Pope’s Exorcist trailer

A trailer for The Pope’s Exorcist released online on February 22, 2023. That trailer can be viewed below…

It features a pretty amazing Russell Crowe accent. While the action revolves around cover-ups, conspiracies, and a seemingly possessed child messing with the title character’s mind.

The big question posed at the end of the footage is “What would happen if the devil possessed the soul of the Pope’s exorcist?” Guess we’ll discover that answer when the film hits in a few weeks.

The Pope’s Exorcist cast: Who’s in it?

Russell Crowe stars in The Pope’s Exorcist as Father Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s Chief Exorcist. Crowe is best-known for the Oscar-nominated likes of Gladiator, The Insider, and A Beautiful Mind.

The rest of the ensemble includes Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, Ralph Ineson as the voice of the Demon, and Franco Nero as The Pope.

Julius Avery (Overlord) directs from a script by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos, from a screen story by Michael Petroni, R. Dean McCreary, and Chester Hastings. Which in turn is adapted from the books ‘An Exorcist Tells His Story’ and ‘An Exorcist: More Stories’ by Father Gabriele Amorth.

The Pope’s Exorcist plot: What is the movie about?

The official synopsis for The Pope’s Exorcist is as follows…

Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

That’s everything we know about The Pope’s Exorcist, but check back her for more news as-and-when it breaks. You can check out our other horror hubs below too:

