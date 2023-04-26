The Pope’s Exorcist 2: Everything we know so far

The Pope’s Exorcist will be getting a sequel, and while information is limited right now, here’s everything we know so far.

The Pope’s Exorcist is a new horror movie that, while not wowing critically, did an impressive stint at the box office.

The official synopsis is as such: “Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.”

The ending of the movie is a demonic-filled one, but it also seems to set up a sequel. This sequel film has now been confirmed, but what’s happening with it? Well, here’s everything we know so far.

As of writing, there is no official release date for The Pope’s Exorcist 2. And considering that the film has only just begun development, we may be waiting a while for the sequel.

This news comes from Bloody Disgusting, which states that the upcoming movie is now in early production with Sony.

The Pope’s Exorcist 2 plot: What will happen in the film?

Currently there is no official plot for the sequel, but we can imagine that it will follow the quest that the first film sets up.

As we said in our explainer of the ending of the first film: “The Vatican is studying the journals of a Friar who had been possessed by Asmodeus [the villain of the first film], and it appears as though they have uncovered the other 199 burial sites where people can be possessed by the demon. And now it’s Amorth’s responsibility to exorcize them.”

It’s very possible that the sequel will follow Father Amorth’s quest to defeat Asmodeus once and for all, at all 199 burial sites.

Though, since the movie is based on a true story, this could be both limiting and inspiring. Father Gabriele Amorth had more cases, over 100,000 in fact, so another film could be based on that. However, if filmmakers are wanting to keep true to their source material, this could limit what stories they can tell on screen.

Perhaps the sequel will take on an anthology approach, akin to the Knives Out franchise, with new cases and characters every new film.

The Pope’s Exorcist 2 cast: Who’d be in it?

As of writing, there is no official cast list for the sequel, as the film is in early development. However, it is expected that Russel Crowe will return to the role of Father Gabriele Amorth.

Daniel Zovatto may also return as Father Esquibe/Thomas, as the ending of The Pope’s Exorcist sets up him and Amorth being a team in their exorcism excursions.

Since the sequel will seemingly focus on a different case that Father Amorth took, the rest of the cast will likely be made up of new faces.

The Pope’s Exorcist 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Right now there is no trailer for the sequel, as the movie has yet to begin filming. For now, check out the trailer for the first film below:

We will update this article when we find out more.

The Pope’s Exorcist is now available to view in cinemas. Read more about the movie here.