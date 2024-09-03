Nicole Kidman’s new Netflix whodunnit is this weekend’s must-watch TV show

If you’re looking for your next Netflix obsession, you’re in luck, as a new murder mystery series starring Nicole Kidman is dropping this week.

The Perfect Couple lands on Netflix on Thursday, September 5, and it’s got all the hallmarks of a binge-worthy TV series.

Firstly, it’s based on Elin Hilderbrand’s best-selling 2018 novel of the same name, and it’s got a twisty whodunnit plot at the center.

The story revolves around Amelia Sacks, who’s about to marry into one of the wealthiest families in Nantucket, despite the disapproval of the groom’s mother, novelist Greer Garrison Winbury.

Article continues after ad

Everything’s going to plan, until a body turns up on the beach, throwing the characters into a complex web of murder, secrets, and suspicion.

As is shown in the first trailer, which dropped today (September 3), the series is fronted by a strong cast.

Kidman taking on the role of Greer, while Scream icon Liev Schreiber portrays her husband, Tag Winbury.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, War of the Worlds’ Dakota Fanning is playing the groom’s sister-in-law, Abby Winbury. As for Amelia, she’s being played by Eve Hewson – if you recognize that name, it’s because she took on a leading role in another successful Netflix book adaptation, Behind Her Eyes.

Article continues after ad

The Perfect Couple trailer teases the tone of the series, which looks set to be a dark yet comical murder mystery, with fans drawing comparisons to other great TV shows.

“Giving me The Fall of House Usher vibes minus the horror and many dead bodies. Will definitely add this on my list,” wrote one.

“I can’t wait anymore,” said another, while a third suggested it looked like Ozark. A fourth chimed in, “Well I’m excited for this, it seems so psychological.”

Article continues after ad

All six episodes of Netflix’s The Perfect Couple adaptation will arrive at once, meaning you don’t have to wait a week for new installments to arrive.

Article continues after ad

Until then, check out other new TV shows coming to streaming this month. You can also keep tabs on everything we know about Virgin River Season 6, Stranger Things Season 5, and Wednesday Season 2.