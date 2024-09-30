Why is Oz Cobb called The Penguin? Name explained

Oz Cobb may not be Gotham’s kingpin yet, but criminals still know him by his villainous moniker: The Penguin, a name he hates but can’t seem to shake.

Matt Reeves already made a few notable changes to the Batman villain. Instead of Oswald Cobblepot, his name is Oz Cobb.

This version of the character doesn’t wear a top hat or monocle, or live in the sewers. He’s a run-of-the-mill criminal, managing a nightclub and Gotham’s drug operation (known as drops), and doing whatever’s asked of him for the Falcone family.

He is a formidable figure; ruthless and calculating, but prone to losing his temper – especially when someone laughs at him. So, it’s unsurprising that he doesn’t appreciate being called The Penguin.

The Penguin nickname explained

Oz is called “The Penguin” for two reasons: he has a beaky nose and when he limps, as a result of a clubfoot, it looks like a waddle.

This is a bit different from the comics. In some iterations, he has physical conditions that cause him to waddle when he walks, but his alter-ego is rooted in other areas, like his love of birds and his usual choice of attire: a black-and-white tuxedo, making him look a bit like an emperor penguin.

Tim Burton’s Batman Returns had a notable addition: Danny DeVito’s incarnation was born with Syndactyly on his hands and feet, making them resemble flippers.

HBO’s The Penguin is more grounded. Oz is a normal, portly man in constant pain with his clubfoot. He’s not maniacal or grotesque, and any time someone uses his nickname, it visibly hurts him.

Warner Bros/HBO All three versions of The Penguin are very different

In an interview with Deadline, showrunner Lauren LeFranc explained: “I knew that Oz didn’t appreciate the term, and that was something that felt derogatory toward him.

“Gangsters in mobs often they have these nicknames for people. So it made a lot of sense that his nickname from others would be the Penguin. But it’s not a term that he embraced.

“I am conscious of the terrible tropes in the comics in terms of disability and what defines a villain. A lot of it would be facial scarring or something that makes them feel other. I wanted to understand him psychologically and have his villainy come from who he is at his core emotionally and not have it because of any kind of physical ailment or disability.”

However, in time, we may see Oz accepting his nickname. “I like that idea that by the end, he’s okay with it. He sees the power in having a moniker like that,” Colin Farrell teased.

