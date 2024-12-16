The Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man, just hit a major production milestone

A new look at the wrap gift of the Peaky Blinders film gives an important update on its progress, and confirms the movie’s long-rumored new title.

Peaky Blinders, the six season series telling the story of the Shelby crime family (based on a real Birmingham street gang), just got a little closer to its finale.

While a pair of spinoffs have been announced at Netflix, series creator Steven Knight long intended to wrap the series with a feature film.

Thanks to an Instagram post from makeup artist Nadia Stacey, we now know that the series’ finale got a little bit closer.

The Peaky Blinders movie has an official new title

The post, featuring a photo of the film’s official wrap gift, reveals that the Peaky Blinders film has finished production. The bag features an artistic rendering of star Cillian Murphy’s Thomas Shelby next to Barry Keoghan’s character, a new addition to the gang’s world.

The post also confirms that the film’s official title is indeed The Immortal Man. Its production proceeded as planned in September 2024, with The Immortal Man initially rumored (but not confirmed) to be the title.

The exact plot hasn’t been released at the time of writing, but the sequel will be set in World War II.

Knight has commented that the story will integrate “three true stories” from the war, including “unknown stories” from the era. Knight has also commented earlier that Tommy Shelby will have a redemption arc of sorts in the film.

“My intention has always been to redeem him so that, in the end, he’s genuinely a good man doing good things,” he commented in an interview. While the character has performed, and ordered, morally suspect actions, Season 6 sees the character in increasing opposition to rising fascist forces building into World War II.

Gangster or not, it’s a perfect opportunity for heroism and redemption that can also pay off the beloved character’s roots in trauma from World War I. Check out everything you need to know about The Immoral Man, the Peaky Blinders feature film here.