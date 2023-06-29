Why is The Other Two ending? Cancellation explained

The Other Two, the hit Max comedy series, will come to an end after the Season 3 finale – but why has it been cancelled? Here’s what we know.

The show, created by former Saturday Night Live writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, premiered on Comedy Central in 2019. It follows Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke), two millennial siblings lumbering through life when their younger brother (Case Walker) is catapulted to fame off the back of a viral video.

Article continues after ad

The first season was a major success, paving the way for a second season renewal just three weeks after its debut. It maintained viewership and critical acclaim as it moved to HBO Max, teeing up a third – and now final – season.

Ahead of the finale tonight, June 29, some fans may be wondering why The Other Two is coming to an end – so, here’s everything we know.

The Other Two cancellation and drama explained

The Other Two’s conclusion comes amid complaints against Kelly and Schneider – however, insiders say there’s no link between the behind-the-scenes drama and the show coming to a close.

Article continues after ad

In a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the showrunners said: “It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories.

“And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what’s the point? We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years.

Article continues after ad

“And finally, an enormous thank you to Heléne [Yorke], Drew, Molly [Shannon], Case, Wanda [Sykes], Josh [Segarra], Brandon [Scott Jones], and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken). Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Both writers have been the subject of complaints against their conduct on set and in the writers room, with allegations that “Kelly verbally abused writers and overworked crew and claims that Schneider enabled his behavior,” the outlet wrote.

Article continues after ad

The pair were cleared of any wrongdoing following a formal HR investigation. However, one insider has attributed their alleged behavior to “frustration from not being on-camera… these are two people who started off as improvisers. This is a show about people who are hungering for fame. Their friends and colleagues became well-known… it’s a lot like the show.”

A source close to the production said: “As a team, they’ve been very destructive, but Chris is also mean to Sarah,” while another added: “Sarah is in a toxic professional relationship with him.”

Article continues after ad

Tina Fey appeared to make a nod to Kelly and Schneider in her speech at the PEN America Literary Awards earlier this year. “Nobody indulges writers like [The Other Two executive producer] Lorne Michaels… Lorne, you have unleashed an army of monsters into the world.

“You know it, I know it, and the crew of The Other Two knows it – oh I was supposed to change that. I was supposed to change that. That’s inappropriate. Oh well, it’s not livestreaming.”

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about The Other Two cancellation. In the meantime, check out our other hubs below:

Physical 100 Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Indiana Jones 5 | Oppenheimer | Blue Beetle | The Night Agent Season 2