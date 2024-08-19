The Office reboot just revealed its new boss in first look – but there’s a catch

The Office is returning to screens with a brand new boss, but the newest version of the comedy show will be set in the land Down Under.

Most fans of The Office will have already watched the 2000s UK original and the 2005 US reboot, both of which have their own merits. But that’s just scratching the surface of this TV franchise, as 13 other countries have since created their own versions.

The Office Australia is set to join the family in October 2024 on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service has revealed a first look at the new TV show, which gives fans a glimpse at the new Michael Scott/David Brent/insert quirky and irritating boss here.

The Australian packing company known as Flinley Craddick is run by Hannah Howard (played by Felicity Ward). Hannah’s over-the-top work approach reaches peak levels when it’s announced that their branch is shutting down and all employees will be made to work from home.

Hannah, determined to keep her “work family” together, goes about setting impossible tasks and standards for her employees in hopes of keeping the branch running as normal.

The comedy series will also star Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, Susan Ling Young, Raj Labade, Lucy Schmidt, Zoe Terakes, Pallavi Sharda, and Claude Jabbour, with Susie Youssef, Justin Rosniiak, Carlo Ritchie, Rick Donald and Chris Bunton.

As it stands, most versions of The Office follow the same protocol. There’s a fanatical and overly-friendly boss, a will-they-won’t-they young couple, and an oddball (and potentially psychotic) co-worker.

Being one of the most beloved sitcoms of the modern age, fans are naturally divided over yet another installment.

“Rebooted again? It already had a UK version then a US version. Now an Aussie version?” said one X user. In response to the news, another wrote: “Cancel Australia.”

“It’s not a reboot it’s just another adaptation/version of The Office there’s like 10 of them,” one pointed out.

Others seem more optimistic, with comments like: “I will watch this for the glorious accents alone,” and: “Since Australian TV is low-key the best TV, this better be good.”

All eight episodes of The Office Australia will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 18, 2024.

For more hit TV, find out everything we know about Severance Season 2 and Rings of Power Season 2. You can also check out our guide to all the best TV shows of 2024.