The Office Australia: Release date, cast, plot and more

The Office Australia: Release date, cast, plot and moreAmazon Prime
The Office is coming down under with a new Australian version of the sitcom franchise set to release in 2024. Here is everything you need to know ahead of its premiere.
The Office is often cited as one of the best sitcoms ever. While the UK version was the first to release, the long-running US adaptation has amassed a huge fanbase.
So much so that it has been revealed that the US version is set to receive yet another reboot; however, fans are already extremely ambivalent about this.
Though the US reboot isn’t the only new series in the works. A whole new version is set to release later this year. Following the success of The Office UK and US, a brand new iteration is coming down under, with Australia set to give its take on the series.
The Office Australia release date
The Office Australia will be released on October 18, 2024.
The new reboot will be available on Prime Video, and all eight episodes of the first season will be released simultaneously.
Cast details: Who will star in the show?
As expected, this new iteration of The Office will have a new boss, with Australian actor Felicity Ward taking on the role of Hannah Howard.
Ward is best known for her work on Time Bandits and The Inbetweeners 2. Her casting as Howard also makes her the franchise’s first-ever female lead, with Steve Carrell and Ricky Gervais previously taking on the mantle in the US and UK versions.
The Office Australia will also star the following actors:
- Zoe Terakes as Stevie
- Jack Dutson as Josh Davies
- Chris Bunton as Dylan
- Kieran Egan as Carl Evans
- Cassie McInnes as Carly Munns
- Edith Poor as TBD
- Steen Raskopoulos as TBD
- Josh Thomson as TBD
- Jonny Brugh as TBD
- Lucy Schmidt as TBD
- Pallavi Sharda as TBD
- Susan Ling Young as TBD
- Raj Labade as TBD
Plot: What will it be about?
As expected, The Office Australia will follow a similar premise to the UK and US versions; but expect an Australian twist to be added to this upcoming version.
The official synopsis for the series reads as the following:
“Hannah Howard is the managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick. When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep to keep her ‘work family’ together.”
Is there a trailer for The Office Australia?
At the time of writing, Amazon has yet to drop an official trailer for The Office Australia.
However, we’ll be sure to update this section the minute a trailer is released.