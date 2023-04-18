The OC star Mischa Barton is joining reboot of Australian soap opera Neighbours

Neighbours is returning to screens, with Hollywood star Mischa Barton joining the cast of the Australian soap.

Long-running Aussie drama Neighbours came to an end last year, after 37 years on air. There were weeks of celebrations for the climax, with former stars like Kylie Minogue, Jason Donavan, and Guy Pearce returning for the finale.

Which all now seems like a big waste of time, as Neighbours is already returning, with Amazon funding the new series, and the reboot already thought to be shooting.

Article continues after ad

And while classic cast members will be appearing, there are also new actors joining the cast, including an American star.

The OC star Mischa Barton is joining Neighbours reboot

Mischa Barton – who appeared in The Sixth Sense and Notting Hill before finding fame as Marissa Cooper in The OC – will appear in the reboot of Neighbours. The actress will be playing a mysterious character called Reece.

“I’m excited to be part of this iconic show’s next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia a place I know and love!” Barton said in a statement.

Article continues after ad

“Mischa’s character is dynamic and unpredictable, and will have an instant presence,” executive producer Jason Herbison said. “Our loyal viewers are going to love her, locally and abroad.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Classic characters returning to Neighbours

As well as new characters, lots of fan-favorites will be appearing in the reboot, some dating back to the 1980s.

According to the BBC, “The revival will include old regulars including Rebekah Elmaloglou (Terese Willis), Tim Kano (Leo Tanaka), Georgie Stone (Mackenzie Hargreaves) and Annie Jones (Jane Harris), while veterans like Ian Smith (Harold Bishop), Melissa Bell (Lucy Robinson) and April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan) will return for guest roles.”

Article continues after ad

The new Neighbours will be shown on Amazon’s Freevee service in the US and UK, and in Australia on Channel 10 and Prime Video. There’s no word yet on a return date, but if the show is already shooting, expect Episode 1 to arrive soon.

You can check out more TV and movie coverage below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Barry Season 4 | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Fast X | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | The Flash | Indiana Jones 5 | Oppenheimer | Barbie | Blue Beetle | Extraction 2 | Sweet Tooth Season 2 | The Night Agent Season 2