The Night Agent showrunner teases “spectacular” Season 3 opening

If you’ve only just got over that opening scene of The Night Agent Season 2, then get ready, because there are more twists and turns to come in Season 3. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Season 2 upped the ante for Peter Sutherland, throwing the newest member of Night Action into the deep end with his first mission. The series began in Bangkok, with Peter and his new partner, Alice on a mission to see who’s selling valuable intel.

But things go wrong quickly, with their extraction point being leaked and Alice getting shot and killed. From that moment on, Peter goes MIA, and the entire sequence serves as a reminder that as The Night Agent continues, the missions will only become more intense.

Thankfully, Season 3 is set to continue this trend, with the creator of the Netflix series promising another killer opening to come.

Showrunner and creator Shawn Ryan has revealed that while The Night Agent Season 3 is still being written, there’s a “spectacular” opening episode on the way.

“I’m reluctant to say too much about season three because we’re still writing it,” he said [via The Hollywood Reporter]. “We have the filming in Istanbul. We’ve got some pretty spectacular stuff that will be part of our season opener, but there are still creative decisions being made. But what I will say is that we always endeavor to keep things realistic and grounded.”

Ryan also spoke about the future of Peter and Rose’s relationship. With the romance between the pair taking a backseat in Season 2 and the couple going their separate ways, fans were left wanting more.

But Ryan is perfectly open to the two reuniting once again in future seasons – under the condition that it has feel right for the characters.

“We always treat each season as a separate season,” he said. “So I think it’s unknown to us as writers, and that’s unknown to the audience, exactly what’s going to happen with Peter and Rose, but I think that’s because of the realities of the situation that they’re in. The last thing we would do is manufacture crisis after crisis season after season that feel artificial to keep them together.”

All episodes of The Night Agent Season 2 are available to stream on Netflix now.

