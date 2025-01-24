After a short wait (comparatively for most shows these days), the second season of Netflix‘s spy megahit is now here, and everyone’s already got their minds set on The Night Agent Season 3.

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent arrived back in 2023 and cemented itself firmly at the top of Netflix’s thriller offerings. It shot up the charts and undoubtedly proved itself to be a success, which quickly led to Season 2 getting greenlit.

Article continues after ad

Now, all ten episodes of the follow-up season are on the streaming service. Peter Sutherland’s new mission is a tricky one, tackling multiple international intelligence leaks and potential chemical warfare.

But it’s Peter, and of course, he saved the day. So, what’s next for the new spy, and is The Night Agent Season 3 already in the works? (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Is The Night Agent Season 3 happening?

Yep! The Night Agent Season 3 was announced by Netflix in December 2024 – before Season 2 even premiered on the streaming service.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This came as a surprise to no-one, since Season 1 proved to be a huge hit for the streamer, becoming 2023’s most-watched series and the seventh-most popular English language show of all time. The first season had only been out a week when it was renewed for a second.

“We’re so excited that our fans will get to watch Season 2 of The Night Agent in early 2025, and we’ve been hard at work writing Season 3 to deliver more breathless Peter Sutherland Night Action adventures to our rabid audience,” creator Shawn Ryan said [via Netflix].

Article continues after ad

Production on Season 3 has already begun, kicking off in Istanbul and heading to New York later this year.

At the time of writing, the exact release date for Season 3 hasn’t been confirmed.

Who’s in The Night Agent Season 3 cast?

Gabriel Basso will be returning as Night Agent Peter Sutherland in Season 3.

He’ll also be joined by a handful of new recurring cast members, including:

Article continues after ad

David Lyons as TBC

Jennifer Morrison as TBC

Stephen Moyer as TBC

Genesis Rodriguez as TBC

Callum Vinson as TBC

Suraj Sharma as TBC

There’s no word on whether Luciane Buchanan will be returning as Rose Larkin, especially since the Season 2 finale seemed to show the pair going their separate ways for good.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Rose was later shown moving on with her life and meeting up with Noor in New York, but since Peter and Rose’s romance is so central to The Night Agent’s plot, it would be surprising if she wasn’t involved in some capacity.

Shawn Ryan will be returning as creator, showrunner, and executive producer.

What could Season 3 be about?

Luckily, The Night Agent Season 2 finale already set-up Peter’s next mission for Season 3: he’ll need to infiltrate Jacob’s intelligence brokering operation and gain his trust in order to report his plans back to the FBI.

Article continues after ad

It’s a good ol’ fashioned string operation here. If you remember the Season 2 ending, you’ll know that Jacob enlisted Peter to steal a classified file from the UN in exchange for him giving Peter the location where Rose was being held. (This, of course, means Jacob will be able to blackmail him in the future.)

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Peter (with the help of Noor) got the file in question, which contained the details for the case of Viktor Bala, a man who was imprisoned for using chemical weapons against his own people.

Article continues after ad

He claimed insiders from the US government sold him the Foxglove plans (which detailed how to make the chemical weapons), but the investigation against the US was swept under the rug.

Jacob later sold this intel to Governor Hagen, who was running for president. He leaked the file so his competitor, Patrick Knox, would drop out of the race, since he directly spearheaded the Foxglove program when he was Head of the CIA. So, Hagen is now guaranteed the presidency.

Article continues after ad

Still with us? Okay. Peter was then imprisoned for giving Jacob the file, but was released by Catherine in exchange for another job. Since Peter now has a direct way into Jacob’s plans, Catherine encourages him to take him up on whatever task he gets him to do next.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

She tells Peter to gain his trust and “expose, destroy,” even if it leads all the way up to the Oval Office. That’s Peter’s new mission, and will no doubt form the basis of Season 3.

Article continues after ad

But as Catherine explains it, this new job is top secret, even from Night Action. With that will come a whole new string of problems and trust issues, and it could reach all the way to the White House.

All episodes of The Night Agent Season 2 are available to stream on Netflix now.

Until there’s more news on Season 3, check out our guides to the best TV shows on Netflix this month. You can also see what’s coming with other streaming hits, like Wednesday Season 2 and Stranger Things Season 5.