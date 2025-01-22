The Night Agent Season 2 drops at this time on Netflix

Get ready to answer the call, because The Night Agent Season 2 is hours away from its highly-anticipated release on Netflix – and this is exactly when it drops.

Netflix is gearing up for a huge year: we’ve got Stranger Things Season 5, Wednesday Season 2, and Squid Game Season 3, and that’s before we get to other huge TV shows on other platforms, like Severance Season 2 and The Last of Us Season 2.

We’re starting off with a biggie: The Night Agent Season 2, the follow-up to Netflix’s 2023 hit (it’s the streamer’s 14th biggest show of all time, sandwiched between The Witcher and Inventing Anna).

Soon, we’ll reunite with Peter Sutherland, now a fully-fledged Night Agent – and if you can’t wait to binge the second season, here’s what you need to know.

What time is The Night Agent Season 2 out?

The Night Agent Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on January 23 at 12am PT/3am ET. You can check other time zones below:

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

Netflix tends to release every new show and movie at the same time – but there are two exceptions.

How many episodes are there?

There are 10 episodes in The Night Agent Season 2, which is exactly the same as the first season.

Rest assured, Season 2’s storyline is fast-paced and packed, and you’ll probably be desperate for more after it ends.

“We worked hard in Season 2 to tell a complete, satisfying story, but to leave some questions that can provide a launching pad for Season 3,” showrunner Shawn Ryan told TV Line.

“So, I will say there’s a little bit more carryover from Season 2 to 3 than there was from Season 1 to 2, but I would promise the audience that it’s not just a pure cliffhanger. There’s a lot of resolution and a lot of satisfaction in Season 2.”

Are they all dropping at once?

Yes, all 10 episodes of The Night Agent Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix, so don’t worry about having to tune in weekly.

Netflix spearheaded the binge model – however, it’s been trialing staggered releases for its bigger shows. For example, Cobra Kai Season 6 was split into three parts, with its final batch of episodes dropping next month.

Stranger Things Season 5 has been tipped for a split release, similar to how Season 4 was cut into two volumes. Thankfully, this isn’t the case for The Night Agent, so you can get comfy and watch the whole thing.

What is The Night Agent Season 2 about?

After saving the president’s life, Peter Sutherland is officially a Night Agent in Season 2. However, according to Netflix’s synopsis, “working in the secretive organization Night Action will push Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.”

Specifically, the streamer has teased “a possible mole in Night Action [and] experimental weapons in the wrong hands.”

Ryan explained: “I didn’t want to waste too much time with Peter training to be a Night Agent. What I wanted was a feeling that Peter is not at home. Peter is out of his element – and is the stranger in a new land.”

He also teased: “I certainly didn’t want to do anything that too obviously repeated ourselves. I didn’t want to just have Peter and Rose end up in the exact same situation with the same emotions.

“So, having Rose sort of seek Peter out and then get caught up in this was better than finding another thing that puts Rose in danger that he’s got to respond to. So in many ways, while Peter came to her physical rescue in Season 1, I feel like in Season 2 Rose comes to his sort of spiritual rescue.”

Before it drops, read our recap of The Night Agent Season 1. Also, make sure you know about about Netflix’s latest price hike.