If you loved The Night Agent Season 2, Netflix has another spy thriller coming very soon

If you’ve already binged your way through The Night Agent Season 2, worry not – Netflix has the return of another huge spy thriller coming your way in no time at all.

Netflix has proven it can deliver an unforgettable thriller like the best of them, and The Night Agent is no exception.

After Season 1 climbed the charts and became one of the most-watched shows on the platform, Season 2 has just come around to show how Peter Sutherland really fares as a Night Action operative.

But after solving some international leaks and narrowly avoiding chemical warfare, it’s all over now. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait long for a new round of action, since The Recruit Season 2 arrives on the streaming service next week.

The Recruit Season 2 drops on Netflix on January 30

All six episodes of The Recruit Season 2 will arrive on Thursday, January 30.

Much like The Night Agent, The Recruit follows a pencil pusher in a government agency who suddenly gets pulled into a conspiracy far above his pay grade. In The Recruit, this is Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a new lawyer working at the CIA.

In Season 1, Owen had his work cut out for him when he met Max Meladze, an Eastern European asset who demanded to be freed from prison. The deeper Owen looks, he finds himself getting caught up in an international political drama that puts his very life at risk.

Owen makes it out alive (just about), and Season 2 will see him take on a new adventure in South Korea, where he finds that he discovers a threat that may be coming from the agency itself.

“This show lives in propulsion,” said showrunner and creator Alexi Hawley [via Netflix]. “So we immediately throw Owen in the deep end, which is where he’s the most fun. It seemed like a great way to start Season 2 — and then we just never let our foot off the gas.”

Similarly to The Night Agent, The Recruit is a worldly tale of distrust and high-level consequences. But where the former plays things a little straighter, The Recruit is a funnier, fresher take on the gritty spy genre.

