The Night Agent Season 2: What is Foxglove?

The Night Agent Season 2 is finally here, and with it comes an intriguing conspiracy relating to the mysterious “Foxglove” program. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Peter Sutherland is now a fully-fledged Night Action operative in The Night Agent Season 2, and thanks to a little help from Rose and his new boss Catherine, he uncovers a huge conspiracy that could cost the lives of thousands.

As Peter and his team dig deeper into new leaks in the US government, a program named Foxglove becomes their sole obsession. Unfortunately, it could spell big trouble if it falls into the wrong hands.

So, what is Foxglove exactly, and why is it important?

Foxglove is a chemical weapons program in The Night Agent

As Peter learns from Warren before he’s shot in The Night Agent Season 2 Episode 2, Foxglove is the name of a scrapped chemical weapons program started by the US military.

Later, he also learns from Catherine that Foxglove was created to develop chemical weapons so the US could get ahead of them and create antidotes to counter their effects.

Obviously, there are many ethical problems in this operation, mainly to do with the fact that Foxglove involved the manufacturing of those weapons in order to understand them.

As Catherine explains it, the CIA and military developed nine chemical agents in their high-tech mobile lab, which Tomas and Markus later steal. (We later find out that they are doing all this on behalf of Tomas’ imprisoned father, Viktor Bala.)

Netflix

Peter and his team think the Ambassador of Iran has bought Foxglove plans from Jacob and his man, Solomon. But when they eventually get proof of the documents from Noor, they discover it’s actually a list of Iranian dissidents living in Europe.

However, when Catherine and Peter capture Solomon, they do get more information about Foxglove.

Who’s after the Foxglove plans?

Solomon reveals to Peter that Tomas and Markus have access to the Foxglove plans, and are currently developing chemical weapons of their own after stealing the mobile lab.

He tells them that the pair will be looking to steal the rest of the chemical substances to finish the weapons. To learn more, Rose goes to meet Dr. Cole, a professor at Columbia who previously worked on the project years earlier.

He tells Rose that the ingredients being stolen look suspiciously like those for K.X., a blistering agent that causes a painful death. However, things get more complicated when Tomas and Markus turn up and kidnap Cole, plus Rose (who’s now posing as Cole’s grad student).

Rose and Cole are forced to manufacture the K.X. in the lab to an unknown attack. However, Tomas grows a conscience and tries to get them to delay the production. This doesn’t slip past Markus though, who locks Tomas in a fridge and throws a vile of K.X. at him, painfully killing him.

Netflix

Meanwhile, in order to find out where Rose is being held, Peter goes against the FBI and returns Solomon to Jacob, the main intelligence broker. Jacob agrees to tell him where Rose is, but only if he steals a classified case file from the United Nations.

Peter (with some help from Noor) manages to sneak into the UN and steal the file, returning it to Jacob. As Jacob later reveals, the file contains details of the case against Viktor Bala (Tomas’ father), who was imprisoned for using chemical weapons, which he developed from the Foxglove plans, against his own people.

He claimed he got the Foxglove plans from someone in the US government, but this was later swept under the rug. Evidently, Jacob was involved in this, and the file is evidence that someone very high up approved the sale of the plans to Bala.

How does Peter stop them?

Peter eventually manages to stop the chemical attack the UN by killing Markus and preventing the K.X. from being spread throughout a hotel by closing the vents.

Peter goes to find Rose and Cole, who have already managed to escape by poisoning the guards at the lab. However, Markus is already on his way to the UN with the first active batch.

He and his men sneak into the UN in disguise, but the SWAT team and police manage to find most of them. Markus then escapes, heading to the apartment of Sloane, Tomas’ girlfriend. He holds her hostage as Peter and Rose follow them.

Netflix

Rose then discovers that the AC system in the hotel has stopped working, and soon finds one of the K.X. cannisters in the vents. She runs downstairs and helps Peter shoot Markus, which kills him. Together, they run back upstairs and set a fire inside one of the vents as the cannister counts down.

The cannister unleashes the poison, but the fire catches and automatically shuts all the vents before it can spread anywhere and infect anyone. With the rest of the cannisters under control and Markus dead, the day is saved.

How does Foxglove set up Season 3?

Foxglove should continue to play a large part in The Night Agent Season 3, since the upcoming fictional presidential election has been swung using evidence from the case file Peter stole.

The case file that Peter stole from the UN then gets sold to presidential candidate Governor Hagen. Hagen’s opponent, Patrick Knox, was actually the one who spearheaded the Foxglove operation when he was head of the CIA, and authorized the sale of the program to Viktor Bala.

So, Hagen leaks this case file to the press, which then causes Knox to drop out of the race altogether.

With Jacob now working closely with the potential future president, (and still able to blackmail Peter for stealing the file in the first place), Catherine encourages Peter to go undercover and answer the call when Jacob reaches out to him.

She tells him to earn his trust and report back to the FBI, since he is the broker behind all of these international intelligence leaks and the brains behind the Foxglove sale. So, when Season 3 rolls around, expect Peter to go full double agent mode.

All episodes of The Night Agent Season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

