The Night Agent fans feel “robbed” after Season 2 ignored key romance

The Night Agent Season 2 viewers were expecting just as much romance as action, but many have been left disappointed after binging the new episodes. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

It’s not unusual for spy movies and shows to include a little romance here and there. In fact, for many of the most iconic on-screen spies, lovely ladies are a part of the package.

Netflix‘s The Night Agent is no exception, with Season 1 pairing FBI agent Peter Sutherland together with Rose Larkin, a young woman who finds herself caught up in a dangerous conspiracy after her aunt and uncle are killed.

Article continues after ad

Throughout the first season, Peter and Rose fell for each other as they tried to stay alive, and although the couple parted ways in the finale, Season 2 saw the couple finding each other again for a new mission. Unfortunately for fans, it wasn’t the reunion they’d been hoping for.

Article continues after ad

The Night Agent Season 2 didn’t do much for Peter and Rose shippers

After finishing all ten new episodes of The Night Agent Season 2, fans have expressed their disappointment in Peter and Rose’s relationship being pushed to the side.

Article continues after ad

At the end of Season 1, Peter was setting off on a new mission as an official Night Agent. He also promised to call Rose at the first chance he got. But in Season 2 Episode 1, viewers watched as Peter went MIA after his first mission went horribly wrong.

Cut to months later, and Rose hasn’t heard from him, leading her to go out on her own and track him down.

Netflix

But even when the pair are reunited and attempt to uncover new intelligence leaks together, their dynamic is awkward and hesitant after months apart. Despite sharing a kiss, the newest season ends with the pair separating again, with Peter insisting they can’t be together for her safety.

Article continues after ad

“It was a bummer that Rose and Peter didn’t make it any further in their relationship,” one Reddit user noted after the fact.

Article continues after ad

Another agreed, adding, “All I wanted was Rose and Peter. I got nothing. They robbed us. Maybe my fault for watching action and thriller genres for the romance but c’mon, the first season was about THEM.

“Their partnership, the way they worked together and their chemistry. We got none of that, a few kisses here and there?”

Article continues after ad

Another wrote, “It feels like they didn’t really know what to do with Peter and Rose (and maybe felt they had to include her because of the reception to S1) so they kind of skirted around it. Which is a shame because they are so fun together.”

“This season wasn’t even as close to being as good as season one IMO,” one comment simply said. “Pretty disappointing.”

All episodes of The Night Agent Season 2 are available to stream on Netflix now.

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our guide to The Night Agent Season 3, and find out everything you need to know about Foxglove. Plus, don’t miss all the other new TV shows out this month.