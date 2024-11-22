The NBA is using controversial AI to replace players with Disney characters

The NBA is beginning to roll out its controversial AI program announced in Februrary, 2024, with a Christmas Day broadcast set to replace players on the court with Disney characters.

Back in February, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gave the world its first look at what they’re calling ‘NB-AI’. The concept is to essentially re-skin live games of basketball in completely different styles.

One example showed how an NBA game might look as if it was taking place inside a Spider-Man movie. It’s safe to say, the reception wasn’t all too positive at the time with many voicing their criticism and asking who even wanted such a program in the first place?

Well, like it or not, NB-AI is barrelling forward full steam ahead, with the first proper broadcast now locked in for Christmas Day. Rather than watching the regular New York Knicks against Spurs matchup on December 25, viewers can instead swap over to an AI-powered broadcast from a virtual recreation of Disney World.

The idea is for every second of real-world NBA action to be matched by real-time animation in the virtual, Disney-fied world. So if Chris Paul hits a three-pointer in real life, Mickey Mouse would be shown hitting that exact three-pointer on the optional stream.

It’s set to be a 1:1 reflection of the actual game all brought to life by “state-of-the-art-real-time visualization technology,” as a press release explained.

Disney characters appearing in the special ‘Dunk the Halls’ version of the game will be there to give pre-game and halftime speeches as well, and Daisy Duck serves as the sideline reporter. Of course, there’ll be plenty happening in the background besides the competition itself.

Taking place on ‘Main Street, USA’ in the Magic Kingdom theme park, cameras will regularly be panning across the happiest place on Earth to show off all sorts of attractions, as Disney icons get up to all sorts of festive mischief.

