Avengers: Endgame climaxed with a scene that had audiences cheering, but the MCU’s biggest moment was nearly very different.

Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of years of work and hours of film. Expectations were sky-high for this culmination of maybe the most ambitious ongoing narrative in celluloid history.

No one knew how ‘Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’ would defeat the equally mighty Thanos. Then a series of portals opened, and pretty much everyone showed up to battle the Mad Titan.

As wave upon wave of fan favorites appeared, cinemas the world over erupted in cheers. But a new interview has revealed that said scenes were a last-minute addition to Endgame.

The MCU’s biggest, best moment was almost completely different

While speaking to ComicBook.com about his work on Avengers: Endgame, VFX Supervisor Dan Deleeuw revealed “There was a lot of different ideas. There was a version of the cut, the day that we had all the actors together, and it was like this long panning shot across all the actors.

“It was the day that everyone was there and it was like this giant, expensive in essentiality you had all the actors there, but it just didn’t play as well as we wanted. And so it was something that I got with pre-viz and Jeff Ford, our editor, and we just said, ‘We have to go with the portals and just you picking who comes out when.’

“It was just something that for I think originally it was like we knew who survived and when they were coming back, but we needed to slow it down and give the audience a chance to welcome their heroes back. And so it was so interesting in terms of like, ‘Okay, who comes from Titan first? Okay, you get the Guardians and then Star-Lord’s going to show up.’

“Then just being in the theater that day, it’s like starting, okay, we got to do Spider-Man last because Spider-Man! So it was very much crafted to be emotional, and I think it was amazing for all of us that opening weekend, how well the fans responded to it.”

