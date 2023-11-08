The Marvels director says FF7 Advent Children inspired film

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta has discussed how Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children inspired the action scenes in the movie, along with different video games.

The Marvels is an upcoming MCU movie that will unite Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Photon as they face the growing threat of the Kree empire. The initial reactions to The Marvels have been released, with fans praising the performances but criticizing the VFX.

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children is a CGI movie from 2005 that is a sequel to Final Fantasy VII. A disease called Geostigma begins killing people en masse, forcing Cloud Strife and his friends to investigate its source, leading to an encounter with an old enemy who was believed to be dead.

On the surface, the two movies have nothing, but it turns out that Cloud Strife’s sword-swinging antics did leave an impression on the latest MCU movie, as Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children excelled in it fight scenes.

The action scenes in The Marvels were inspired by video games, as well as Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children

In an interview with IGN, The Marvels’ director Nia DaCosta has talked about the effect Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children had on the film. “It’s just an amazing, amazing movie, and has really great fight scenes and has a really great ending sequence with the main character being thrown into the sky by all the other characters.”

The scene they’re referring to involves a pitched battle near the end of the movie, where Cloud fights Bahamut SIN, a massive dragonlike creature threatening to destroy the city of Edge. Cloud’s friends show up and keep throwing him higher, allowing him to defeat the enemy in a single blow.

DaCosta also said they didn’t want The Marvels “to look like a video game in the sense of what you think of when you think of a video game.” She continued, “Like, think about The Last of Us cutscenes, or Horizon Zero Dawn cutscenes, but it’s a very different style.”

“So, for me, it was from the best kinds of games, the best sort of stories that you get, that sort of inspires me to play, and I think inspires people to watch movies like this.”

How The Marvels will use Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children as an inspiration is unclear. The MCU movies have varied greatly in style and tone, and the highly stylized anime combat of Cloud vs. Sephiroth would be an odd fit for a Captain Marvel film.

That being said, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children might not be well-remembered for its story or character moments, but it does have incredible high-speed combat scenes. There are few video game movies that are better in this regard, and even Sephiroth’s trailer for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate heavily referenced the film.