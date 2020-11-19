The Mandalorian star teases directorial debut on Star Wars spin-off - Dexerto

Carl Weathers has confirmed he will be directing Chapter 12 of The Mandalorian, and has shared his excitement with fans online.

The Mandalorian is one of the biggest successes for Disney Plus, with Star Wars fans, both new and old, loving what the series has to offer.

Three episodes into Season 2 and Din Djarin is well into his quest of returning Baby Yoda back to his people, but how will that continue in ‘The Siege’?

If the end of Chapter 11 is anything to go by, a familiar face from the Star War universe may be making an appearance, with two characters from last season also making a return.

Who will be directing Chapter 12?

It’s not unusual for actors to want to try their hand at directing and vice versa, which is exactly what will be happening in The Mandalorian’s second season.

In 2019, it was director Taika Waititi who took on the role of IG11, voicing the droid throughout Season 1.

This time it’s Carl Weathers who will be taking on the director role for Chapter 12 of The Mandalorian. He’s known among Star Wars fans for playing Greef Karga in the show, opposite Gina Carano as Cara Dune and Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin.

The actor has been teasing fans online about what’s in store for the episode, promising ‘tons of action’.

With fans flooding the actor with reactions to the news, he managed to give a few nods to previous movies he’d worked on in his response, with one of the biggest, of course, being Rocky. Weathers was well and truly ready to ‘ring the bell’ for the new episode.

Time to ring the bell for episode 12 of #TheMandalorian directed by yours truly. #BePeace https://t.co/XzbYIKNK6r — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) November 19, 2020

If his excitement wasn’t clear enough, Weathers also turned to a ‘God, I feel born again’ gif to explain how it felt being in the director’s seat as a part of the Star Wars universe.

This is not his first time in the director’s chair, but it will be Weathers’ directorial debut on the Star Wars spin-off. He has previously directed other series including Hawaii Five-0 and Sheena.

Following on from a very strong third episode, anticipation for the rest of the season, especially ‘The Siege’, continues to grow. With characters such as Bo Katan and Ahsoka Tano – best known from The Clone Wars and Rebels series – looking set to be around for quite a while in the live-action show, expectations are high.

New episodes of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+ every Friday.