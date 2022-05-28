Everything we know about The Mandalorian Season 3: Release date, story, cast

Star Wars’ The Mandalorian has been a hit over its first two seasons. The Western-inspired continuation of the world’s favorite Space Opera follows Din Djarin and his little green companion Grogu as they travel across the stars. With a release date freshly confirmed for Season 3, here’s everything we know so far.

The Mandalorian took over the internet in November of 2019. As Star Wars’ first foray into live-action TV, the show landed in a huge way and has developed a mass following in its short two-season run.

Since that time it has produced a spin-off in The Book of Boba Fett and also served as the anchor for the next generation of Star Wars shows, with the upcoming Ahsoka show establishing its roots in the narrative of Mando Season 2.

Even with all of these other projects announced, Star Wars fans are still craving the latest updates on the original show.

The Mandalorian Season 3 release date

The show’s third season is set for release in February 2023 with no exact date for the premier as of yet.

First announced as Spring 2023 at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, the brand’s social media later clarified that the show’s first episodes will debut in February.

The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CHqUL1gec7 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) May 26, 2022

The Mandalorian Season 3 story

The new season will continue to follow Din Djarin and Grogu as they continue to explore what it means to choose your own family.

While we don’t know exactly what that looks like, we do know that familiar faces like Bo-Katan Kryze and Greef Karga will be making appearances throughout.

Moff Gideon will also be returning to continue his feud with the last remnants of the Mandalorian people.

The Mandalorian Season 3 cast

On top of Din Jarin (Pedro Pascal), Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff), Greef (Carl Weathers), and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), there are a few other characters confirmed to come back.

In addition to those names, The Armorer (Emily Swallow) and the despicable Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) who was responsible for Grogu’s initial kidnapping, were both featured in a quick teaser for the season at SWCCA.

This convention-exclusive reel also showed glimpses of Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) meeting with Tatooine’s favorite mechanic Pelli Moto (Amy Sedaris).

As more information about the show makes its way onto the internet we will be sure to keep this page updated with the latest details.