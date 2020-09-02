When is The Mandalorian Season 2 coming out? Release date, trailer, more

Smash-hit Star Wars television series The Mandalorian now officially has a release date for its second season. Here’s everything we know about Season 2 including plot details, casting news, the Disney Plus release date, and more.

The Star Wars fandom has been at loggerheads over the franchise post-Disney takeover, but there’s one thing everyone has agreed on; The Mandalorian has been an exceptional return to form for the blockbuster space opera series.

Advertisement

It came as no shock then that Disney green-lit the show for a second season while the first was still airing. The Child ⁠— affectionately called ‘Baby Yoda’ by the entire world ⁠— Din Djarin, the titular “Mandalorian,” and more will all be back.

Here’s everything we know about The Mandalorian season 2, including its confirmed release date, all the offseason casting news, and its ongoing plot.

Advertisement

Contents:

The Mandalorian Season 2 announced

Is anyone really surprised The Mandalorian will be continuing on Disney Plus for a second season and more? Star Wars has been hit or miss since Disney’s takeover, but the bounty hunter TV series has been a smash-hit so far.

Jon Favreau confirmed the show would return in a tweet on December 28. Star Wars has ordered eight episodes for the follow-up season, which will air in “Fall 2020.”

Release date

Disney has confirmed The Mandalorian Season 2 will be released on October 30 on Disney+. This date has been locked in, following chief executive Bob Chapek revealing that the show won’t be delayed despite the ongoing global pandemic.

Advertisement

Read more: Disney adding Ben Solo series to Star Wars spinoff plans

The second season is expected to air in the same style as the premiere eight episodes. That means The Mandalorian fans will have to watch week-to-week for each part following the first Mandalorian Season 2 release date.

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedx — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 2, 2020

Season 2 trailer

Unfortunately, there have been no teasers or trailers released for the second season of the hit Star Wars show. We will update this as soon as the first promo videos are unveiled.

Mandalorian casting news

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal will be returning as Din Djarin for the follow-up season, alongside The Child (Baby Yoda). Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Gina Carano (Cara Dune), and Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) are all set to return.

Advertisement

There’s also been some huge casting news for the second season since the show’s return was confirmed. Here’s everyone who will be debuting in Season 2:

Rosario Dawson, as Ahsoka Tano

Yep, this is the big one. The Clone Wars heroine, who shot from Anakin’s scrappy apprentice to clear Star Wars fan favorite in Dave Filoni’s animated series, is set to make her live-action debut in Season 2.

Read more: John Boyega slams Disney over treatment of black Star Wars characters

Rosario Dawson all but admitted she’ll be playing the famous Togruta, telling EW she’s “very excited for that to be confirmed at some point.” She also added she’s “very happy” about the yet-to-be-confirmed Tano casting news.

Temuera Morrison, as Boba Fett

Morrison, who last appeared in the Star Wars franchise as Jango Fett’s clone army in The Revenge of the Sith in 2005 has been cast as an old version of Boba Fett in The Mandalorian.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Morrison will appear as Boba Fett in “just a small role” in the Disney+ title’s sophomore outing, though there are also major insider rumors suggesting Fett’s appearance will lead to a spinoff series too.

Katee Sackhoff, as Bo-Katan Kryze

Ahsoka Tano isn’t the only Clone Wars alum making her jump into live-action Star Wars this season either; Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff will also reprise her role as Mandalorian warrior queen Bo-Katan Kryze.

Timothy Olyphant, as Cobb Vanth

Olyphant has also officially been confirmed for a role in Season 2. There has not yet been any confirmation on who he will be playing, however. Star Wars insiders have suggested he will be playing Tatooine sheriff Cobb Vanth.

Read more: Boba Fett to lead Mandalorian spinoff after Season 2 debut

Vanth first appeared in the Star Wars canon in the Aftermath novel series. He rules over Tatooine's city of Freetown, and wears stolen Mandalorian battle armor.

Michael Biehn, as ‘bounty hunter’

Sci-fi veteran Michael Beihn ends the headlining Season 2 casting news. The Aliens star will play a bounty hunter “from Mandalo’s past,” according to Making Star Wars.

What will Season 2 be about?

Little is known about the second season of The Mandalorian story-wise, so far. However, there are a few details we can put together to figure out where the plot will be heading in October.

The main storyline will surround Baby Yoda, as Din Djarin looks to uphold his promise to find its family. This is likely where Ahsoka Tano ⁠— one of the only remaining Jedi in the galaxy at this stage in the saga ⁠— comes into the plot.

She will likely draw in her old Clone Wars ally Bo-Katan Kryze. Boba Fett and Cobb Vanth will likely be adversaries The Mandalorian comes up against during his Season 2 adventures.

Read more: Ron Howard responds to Solo sequel Disney Plus rumors

Finally, there’s the little issue of Moff Gideon. The Imperial Officer was last seen wielding the Dark Blade, and he’s probably out for revenge against Din Djarin. He wants The Child back and will pursue The Mandalorian in Season 2.

So there you have it; everything we know about The Mandalorian Season 2 so far. Keep your eyes peeled for more news too. We’ll make sure to update you on any further developments as the October 30 release date flies up on the horizon.