The Mandalorian & Grogu Beefs Up Its Cast With Jeremy Allen White

An exciting new casting announcement has seriously beefed up the cast of Jon Favreau’s forthcoming Star Wars feature.

The Star Wars franchise has been quiet on the feature front since 2019’s profitable but tepidly received trilogy-capper The Rise of Skywalker. The Mandalorian & Grogu, spinning off Favreau’s hit series, is set to premiere May 22, 2026, and surely the folks at Disney are hoping it reignites franchise film magic.

It has now been revealed that a much lauded The Bear alum has been brought into the project, and White is set to voice a key character’s first big screen, live-action interpretation.

Something’s Rotta in the state of the galaxy

Jeff Sneider’s blog The InSneider first broke the news today that The Bear lead Jeremy Allen White will be joining the new Star Wars feature film. It’s his first foray into the Star Wars universe, and he’ll be set to voice Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba the Hutt (above).

Rotta was first introduced in the animated The Clone Wars movie. In the film, Count Dooku kidnaps Rotta in a conspiracy with Ziro the Hutt, in the hopes of provoking discord between the Jedi Order and the Hutt criminal clan, before Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka were able to save him.



It’s unclear what role Rotta will play in the overall film, as the plot’s been kept tightly under wraps. Still, his close ties with Ahsoka may signal the character’s involvement in the forthcoming film (though it has not been announced).

Footage at D23 2024 revealed Mando in full armor next to Grogu nestled inside his pod. “This youngling is my apprentice,” Mando says, “I’m a bounty hunter by trade, now that he is in my care, I’ll be more selective in my assignments.”

That’s accompanied by images of Zeb and Grogu inside a tunnel, followed by a GNK droid and an icy planet. Stay tuned for any updates as more details are revealed.

