The Man With 1000 Kids: Who is Kyle Gordy?

With The Man With 1000 Kids on Netflix examining the issue of fertility fraud, the appearance of one name in particular has sparked a strong reaction: Kyle Gordy.

The new true crime saga centers on Jonathan Meijer, a prolific sperm donor who is estimated to have fathered between 550 to 3,000 children.

A number of parents appear in the Netflix docu-series to discuss their ordeal with the private donor. Although Meijer told them he was only willing to help five families maximum – well within the 25-baby limit in the Netherlands – he was actually spreading his seed across the country… and the world.

But Meijer is far from the only mass donor, with a number of others highlighted in The Man With 1000 Kids – that includes one of the most well-known, Kyle Gordy. Warning: Some may find this content distressing.

Article continues after ad

Who is Kyle Gordy?

Kyle Gordy is a 33-year-old man from Los Angeles who is an accountant by trade. He is best known for his “hobby” – donating sperm to women all over the world.

Article continues after ad

Despite running into a number of controversies over the years, he appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4, which premiered in April 2024. On the show, he said he offers his services for free and does so in order to make families happy.

One of the reasons he’s faced backlash is that he offers either artificial or natural insemination methods.

In a Vice documentary released three years ago, Kyle says he “leaves it up to the woman” to decide whether to have sex, although his recipient says, “It was Kyle’s idea to do natural, considering he’s coming out all this way.”

Article continues after ad

The wider issue of mass donation has also come under scrutiny in recent years, including in The Man With 1000 Kids, which highlights the risk of unintentional incest.

As well as being active on social media, Kyle launched a website named Be Pregnant Now, where he discusses what actions he takes to increase his fertility and accuses medical professionals’ advice on getting pregnant of being “inaccurate.”

Article continues after ad

Kyle announced plans to put his fertility activities on the back burner last year in a bid to find love. However, he continued to donate, leading him to Anika Philipp – a single mother from Germany who now lives in Malta.

Article continues after ad

Although the relationship was initially professional, the pair fell in love and appeared on the fourth season of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, Love in Paradise.

His practice of conceiving his donor babies caused friction between the couple, but Kyle also received backlash for his “points system” – essentially, Ani had to earn points in exchange for affection.

She could lose points for drinking alcohol but gain them for looking attractive and eating well. Three points would earn her a kiss, while 10 led to sex.

How many children does he have?

As of the beginning of 2024, Kyle has had 71 children, with another nine on the way.

He reveals this figure in 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4, which premiered in April.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We can assume filming took place a few months prior, and any number of those nine on the way may have been born by now.

Where is he now?

After breaking up with Anika on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, Kyle is still based in the US and continues to travel the world as a sperm donor.

According to his Instagram, his latest trip was to Norway, following on from Malta. As per his website, “I am a sperm donor who helps singles and couples have children without going through a sperm bank.

TLC

“I live in Los Angeles and I have been donating for a few years and have had multiple pregnancies. I have helped create many happy families.

Article continues after ad

“My fertility has increased since I started donating. This large increase in fertility has allowed me to help get many women pregnant; my years of being a sperm donor attribute to this success.

“I live a very strict lifestyle and avoid any factors that may harm my fertility. Due to this lifestyle I have had my sperm count tested and was very high. I give fertility advice to people struggling to conceive as well, which has helped multiple parties thus far.”

Article continues after ad

The Man With 1000 Kids backlash explained

Kyle is receiving backlash online after The Man With 1000 Kids shows his involvement in a group of prolific donors who refer to Kenya as a “hotspot” and the “promised land.”

Article continues after ad

Episode 3 of the Netflix docu-series shows the parents of Meijer’s kids working with fertility fraud activist Eve Wiley to get information on Meijer. When he traveled to Kenya, they found a Facebook group set up by Anthony Greenfield, Joe Donor, and Kyle Gordy.

The group, called Kenya Sperm Donors, featured an ad from a sperm bank in the country calling for European contributors. Wiley had a contact who had infiltrated the Facebook group and was able to speak with the admin.

Netflix

As well as discussing the various regions looking for European donors, including Brazil, certain parts of Asia, and Kenya, the doc shows a post from Gordy which reads: “Good to be sharing the promised land with you.”

Article continues after ad

In a private Facebook exchange, the source spoke to Anthony Greenfield, who said the Kenyan sperm bank had been “milking him like a cow” and that he wanted to “bleach Africa.”

Article continues after ad

“It’s horrifically racist,” says Wiley. “It is so beyond sick.”

Although Gordy didn’t make the “bleach” comment, his association with the Facebook group alongside his ongoing activities have sparked an angry reaction from viewers.

In response to a Reddit post discussing Kyle’s appearance in The Man With 1000 Kids, one viewer said, “When will we have that creep arrested?” Another said, “How does TLC not do any due diligence before casting these people?”

Article continues after ad

A third added, “My gut told me this guy was a monster, but I am now shaken to the core. He and his eugenicist friends need to be stopped as soon as possible.”

Netflix

“It sounds insane but they’re jumping from country to country, avoiding the ones that have already caught on to them and targeting the most vulnerable places,” commented a fourth.

“It seems like they won’t ever see any consequences because they just keep moving – literally nomads, as Kyle claimed. They have thousands of kids and it’s only going to get worse.”

Article continues after ad

In a joint statement shared at the end of the true crime series, Kyle and Joe said, “All we have done as admins is make a group to allow men and women to make advertisements, generally women asking for help to get pregnant, and men offering to help women get pregnant ourselves, and proceeded to do so.

Article continues after ad

“No one has been misled… there is no luring.”

The Man With 1000 Kids is streaming on Netflix now. For more true crime, find out who Smegma is in relation to the Sherri Papini case, what Tell Them You Love Me is all about, and where Janie Lynn Ridd is now. You can also check out all of the new TV shows heading to streaming this month.