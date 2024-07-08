‘The Man With 1000 Kids’ threatens to sue Netflix over one shocking allegation

Jonathan Meijer, the prolific sperm donor at the center of The Man With 1000 Kids, has threatened to sue Netflix over one shocking allegation made in the documentary.

Meijer has already shared his disapproval of the new true crime docu-series, claiming that he’s fathered approximately 550 children across the globe – despite experts predicting the figure could be as high as 3,000.

Even though the lower end still runs the risk of unintentional incest, Meijer insists that what he did isn’t unethical as he’s an open identity donor.

In a new twist in the case, Meijer is now planning to sue Netflix if it doesn’t remove one of the claims made against him: that he mixed his sperm with another donor’s.

Article continues after ad

An anonymous whistleblower appears in The Man With 1000 Kids, saying he worked with both Meijer and a man named Leon for the private Dutch donor site ‘Verlangen voor een Kind’ (which translates to ‘Longing for a Child’).

Article continues after ad

Netflix Leon allegedly worked for Longing for a Child with Meijer

He claims that the pair worked together “to deceive hundreds of women in Holland and all across the world to father as many children as possible.”

Patricia, a former friend of both Meijer and Leon, describes how they viewed it as a “competition” and reiterates a rumor that they mixed their sperm together before handing it to a prospective parent.

“Leon told me they met each other at a parking place, they put their sperm together, mix it, and give it to the women who wanted to get pregnant,” she says. “‘Let’s do a sperm roulette and see who wins.’”

Article continues after ad

In a new YouTube video, Meijer hits back at the claim, describing it as an “utter lie” and “total nonsense.”

He goes on to say that Leon has since died, and that when he confronted Patricia, she said it was actually the whistleblower who told her about the sperm swapping.

Article continues after ad

“I am expecting that Netflix directly removes these comments from the documentary, because it’s pure slander,” he says. “Whatever you think about me, I never did this.”

In a separate video, Meijer says, “I filed a report against slander for the statement that I had swapped or mixed sperm with another donor, Leon.

Article continues after ad

“I never did that, it’s a blatant lie and Netflix will have to remove it or I will make a legal case.”

However, on the Down the Rabbit Hole News podcast, Patricia argues that she was simply reiterating a rumor and that she “didn’t say it was true.”

For more on The Man With 1000 Kids, you can read about who Kyle Gordy is. If it’s true crime you’re interested in, take a look at the best serial killer documentaries, who Smegma is in relation to the Sherri Papini case, and where Janie Lynn Ridd is now.

Article continues after ad