The Madness is this week’s must-watch Netflix series

We’re nearing the end of 2024, but Netflix still has a trick up its sleeve with The Madness, a heavy tale of anxiety and murder that’ll be sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Netflix has had many successes this year, from controversial hits like Baby Reindeer to genre-boosting rom-coms like Nobody Wants This. But there’s still time for more, and action thriller The Madness should be next on your list.

Dropping this week, The Madness stars Colman Domingo as a man on the run, falling into desperation when he’s accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

So, what’s the deal with The Madness, and why should you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is The Madness about?

The Madness follows a media pundit named Muncie Daniels, who finds himself the prime suspect in a murder case involving a notorious white supremacist.

When Muncie comes across the body in the woods of the Poconos mountains, he then has to fight for his innocence as the world believes him to be the killer. As he attempts to survive, his sense of anger and paranoia increases.

You can watch the trailer for The Madness below:

Who’s in The Madness cast?

Colman Domingo stars as Muncie Daniels, a noted figure who has to go on the run after coming across a dead body in the woods.

The rest of The Madness cast includes:

Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels

Marsha Stephanie Blake as Elena Daniels

Gabrielle Graham as Kallie

John Ortiz as Franco Quinones

Tamsin Topolski as Lucie Snipes

Thaddeus J. Mixson as Demetrius

Domingo revealed [via Netflix] that his character was based on real-life pundits who are “respected, at times challenged, even by their own communities. Sometimes looked at as being not Black enough, and then to some folks, too Black.

“He is someone who was definitely an activist when he was younger, then moved into a different echelon and then became a bit of a superstar. He’s a little bit removed from the communities he was advocating for.”

When is The Madness out?

The Madness arrives on Thursday, November 28, on Netflix.

The new TV show has eight episodes, and we’re assuming they’ll all drop at the same time.

Why is it worth watching?

If you’re not up for watching Colman Domingo in a high-stakes action thriller, then we don’t know what to tell you.

While reviews for the new Netflix show aren’t out yet, there’s plenty of appeal here. Domingo is one of the most exciting actors around right now, and The Madness will put him through his paces as a desperate man looking for justice.

It’ll also tackle some heavy themes that come from living in the world today. A world which executive producer and director Clement Virgo describes as “the social media world.”

Netflix

Domingo also said: “Everything about this conspiracy thriller excited me. It was a unique protagonist, one that I had never seen or experienced. Someone who has very centrist beliefs, and now they’re being thrust into the world to really hard-core believe in something and to reexamine the people that they believed were possible enemies.

“You realize you have more in common with them than you thought you had in the beginning. I think it says a lot about who we are now and what we’re willing to do, and also to look at who’s really pulling the strings and for whose benefit.”

