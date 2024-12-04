Adam Kinzinger documentary The Last Republican is dropping at the perfect time

Former US congressman Adam Kinzinger is set to release his documentary The Last Republican very soon, and it’s landing at a fitting time.

With Donald Trump voted the president-elect last month, the US political landscape is under the spotlight more than ever before. In the runup to the election, we had Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice, starring Sebastian Stan as the man himself.

Earlier this year saw the release of the A24 doc The Sixth, which examined the January 6 Capitol attack, an event that was retold through a satirical lens in The Boys Season 4.

Now, with the last major federal case against Trump dropped, Kinzinger and director Steve Pink’s documentary offers an intimate look at the January 6 committee, making it a timely addition to the ongoing discourse surrounding American democracy.

Adam Kinzinger’s The Last Republican is set to release on January 3 at the Film Forum in New York City, with additional cities set to be added soon after.

This means it’ll be making its theatrical debut just three days before the four-year anniversary of the Capitol riots.

The release date for the new documentary was shared in Kinzinger’s new interview with The View, less than a month after he revealed on Instagram, “It will be available to the public early next year, I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

The Last Republican made its worldwide debut on September 7, 2024, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

How to watch it

When it drops, the only way to watch The Last Republican will be at a movie theater. It will have a limited theatrical release, so be sure to keep tabs on the Film Forum website for ticket information.

There is currently no news on when the documentary will be available digitally or which streaming service it will go to, but we can bank on it being sometime in early 2025 due to the timely nature of its content and the limited theatrical run.

You can check out Kinzinger’s social media channels for more information, and we’ll be sure to keep this space updated when streaming details arrive.

What is The Last Republican about?

The doc follows Kinzinger over his final year in office as he served on the Congressional committee to investigate the January 6 Capitol attack and attempted to hold Trump accountable.

Creative Commons

Kinzinger was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2011. Despite being a proud member of the Republican Party, he’s been vocal about his criticisms of Trump and his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

As stated by TIFF’s Thom Powers, “During Donald Trump’s administration, he grew dismayed watching the GOP conform to extreme rhetoric.

“When Trump rallied his followers to besiege the US capital on January 6, 2021, Kinzinger was among 10 Republicans who voted to impeach the president for instigating an insurrection.”

However, sticking to his guns led to the diminishment of his congressional career. “Members of Kinzinger’s own party made him a pariah, while extremists and trolls issued death threats to his family,” Powers continued.

“The film follows Kinzinger over his final year in office as he withstands these pressures and wrestles with the consequences of staying true to his core values.”

Elaborating on the documentary’s timely release, Kinzinger said on The View, “Especially with Donald Trump’s reelection, especially with Jack Smith having to drop the charges, I think this documentary is even more important.

“It is a living record of what happened on the committee from behind the scenes, not just what you all saw on TV.”

Kinzinger teamed up with left-wing filmmaker

Kinzinger agreed to make The Last Republican with an unlikely director – Steve Pink, who is not only left wing in his political leanings but also the filmmaker behind Hot Tub Time Machine.

Creative Commons

“He came and asked me to do this documentary, and I was like, ‘Okay, I like his movie, it’s funny.’ He’s very far left, obviously I’m center right, and that created a cool dynamic.”

Kinzinger’s partnership with Pink stands in stark contrast to the autocratic ideals often associated with Trumpism.

While Trump’s leadership has been defined by a consolidation of power, this collaboration across the political spectrum reflects a commitment to democratic values of dialogue and bipartisanship.

For more documentary news, read about Bread and Roses, how to watch The Dark Side of Reality TV, and the best true crime of 2024.