The Last of Us: Will Abby appear in the HBO show?

The Last of Us, one of the most anticipated shows of 2023, is nearly here – but will Abby appear in the HBO adaptation?

Nearly 10 years after the release of the original acclaimed PlayStation game, The Last of Us is finally getting the adaptation it deserves on HBO, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey playing Joel and Ellie respectively.

For now, Season 1 is set to cover the events of the first game, from Joel and Sarah’s (Nico Parker) experience in the beginning of the Cordyceps outbreak to the cross-country trip that drives the story.

The question is: will Abby, one of the franchise’s most controversial characters, appear in The Last of Us show? Spoilers for The Last of Us to follow…

Will Abby appear in The Last of Us HBO show?

Right now, it hasn’t been confirmed if we’ll see Abby in The Last of Us – but it’s likely we’ll see her at some point. There’s two options: a post-credits cameo in the finale or introducing her in Season 2.

In an interview with IGN, Naughty Dog co-president and series co-creator Neil Druckmann confirmed Season 1 will adapt the first game, and that the “the philosophical underpinnings of the story” were important.

“As far as the superficial things, like should [a character] wear the same plaid shirt or the same red shirt? They might or might not appear in it, that’s way less important to us than getting the core of who these people are and the core of their journey.

“Things sometimes stay pretty close. It’s funny to see my dialogue there from the games in HBO scripts. And sometimes they deviate greatly to much better effect because we are dealing with a different medium.”

If she’s introduced in a cameo in Season 1, it sets up Season 2. But here’s the thing: Abby’s presence completely reframes The Last of Us, so it’d be better to save her for Season 2. We could maybe learn about her father and his role in the Fireflies, which would be enough of a tease.

Who is Abby in The Last of Us?

Abby, full name Abigail Anderson, is the daughter of head Fireflies surgeon Jerry Anderson, who was murdered by Joel when he rescued Ellie in The Last of Us Part I.

She’s introduced in Part II as an antagonist; more specifically, she gets her revenge by brutally killing Joel with a golf club in front of Ellie, which puts them both on a bitter, blood-soaked collision course.

For half of the game, you play as Ellie as she tries to track down Abby. However, it then switches to Abby’s perspective, leaving you to play out the story through her eyes, before her face-off with Ellie unfolds.

Abby led to review-bombing against the game, with its fiercest critics complaining about having to play as someone they couldn’t root for after watching them murder their favorite character. Also, it has to be noted: the hate against Abby is rooted in misogyny, with some gamers trying to discredit her more muscular build for no reason at all.

It’s unclear who would play Abby in The Last of Us, should she appear in the HBO show.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO on January 15. You can find out more about the show here, and check out the rest of our coverage here.