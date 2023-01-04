The Last of Us: Who plays Bill & Frank in the HBO show?

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Who plays Bill and Frank in The Last of Us? The long-awaited HBO adaptation is nearly here, but who portrays Bill and Frank in the TV show?

The Last of Us, one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game, is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment on HBO.

Developed by the game’s creator and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl maestro Craig Mazin, it’s one of the most anticipated TV events of 2023, bringing the “best video game story ever told” to the screen.

The original game follows Joel and Ellie on a life-or-death, cross-country trip across an America ravaged by a brutal virus, but they’re not always alone. They have allies, including Bill and his partner Frank. So, who plays Bill and Frank in The Last of Us HBO show?

Article continues after ad

Who plays Bill and Frank in The Last of Us?

Nick Offerman plays Bill in The Last of Us show on HBO. Murray Bartlett plays Frank.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Offerman is best known for his role as Ron Swanson in the hit mockumentary Parks and Recreation, along with a film part in We’re the Millers. These previous roles likely means that he will be perfect for playing the good hearted grump that is Bill.

As for Murray Bartlett, you may have seen him in the TV shows Tales of the City and The White Lotus.

For those who have played the game, it seems like Frank will have a much bigger role in the HBO series, so this will likely change the dynamic of the scenes that include Bill. This will also bring in more blatant LGBTQ+ representation into the show, which will help it follow in the footsteps that the franchise had already taken with Ellie. Although players of the game will know that the pair’s relationship isn’t at its best, which will no doubt be interesting to watch.

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO on January 15. You can find out more about the show here, and check out the rest of our coverage here.