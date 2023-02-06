The Last of Us teases Bloaters in explosive Episode 5 trailer

Bloaters make an appearance in the new trailer for The Last of Us Episode 5, setting up an explosive chapter in HBO’s video game adaptation.

In our review of Episode 4, we said “the show is steadily mounting a plan to break our hearts in more ways than one. You will scream when the credits roll.”

This week’s episode caught up with Joel and Ellie on the road, “alone and forsaken”, before being ambushed in Kansas City. There, they’re forced to hide from Kathleen, and end up running into Henry and Sam.

Those who played the game will have a good idea of what happens next, but it’s still going to be a wild ride – especially when Bloaters come into the picture.

The Last of Us Episode 5 trailer drops

You can check out the new trailer for The Last of Us Episode 5 below:

The trailer shows the chaos under the reign of Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) and her Hunters. As she holds people captive, she tells them: “Things have gone great. Haven’t you heard? Things have gone great.”

As she asks them where Henry is, the trailer cuts to him and Sam with Joel and Ellie. “He told me to forgive, but where’s the justice in that?” she asks, before various shots of Joel, Ellie, and Henry armed with guns.

Towards the end, Joel shouts “Run!” at Ellie, before we get a brief glimpse of the show’s first Bloater.

For those who don’t know, Bloaters are arguably the most dangerous type of infected in the world of The Last of Us. They’re enormous, covered in fungus so thick it acts as armor, and they’re capable of killing you with one hit.

“Alongside being able to psychically overpower their targets, Bloaters can also release a mycotoxin from their bodies. Their protective covering and incredible strength make Bloaters extremely tough to defeat but they can be hindered by their slow and often uncoordinated movements,” we wrote in our guide to every infected in the show, which you can read here.

The Last of Us Episode 5 will be available to watch early on February 10 in the US and February 11 in the UK.

You can find out more about the show’s latest episode below:

