The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey says her gender is “fluid”

Bella Ramsey, who stars as Ellie in The Last of Us HBO show, has opened up about their “fluid” gender identity.

Ramsey plays Ellie alongside Pedro Pascal’s Joel in The Last of Us, the highly anticipated adaptation of the acclaimed 2013 game.

In the series, Joel and Ellie are forced to work together on a treacherous cross-country trip across America amid a deadly, monstrous fungal pandemic.

Ramsey, who is best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, has addressed her gender identity in a new interview.

The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey is gender fluid

Speaking to The New York Times, Ramsey said: “I guess my gender has always been very fluid.

“Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting.”

“I’m very much just a person,” they added, saying they’d tick non-binary on a form if it was an option. “Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less,” Ramsey said.

The star also responded to fans who criticized her casting as Ellie. “It’s the first time I’ve ever had a negative reaction to something,” the 19-year-old said.

“There would be times I’d find it funny. Then I’d get to the end of a 10-minute scrolling session, put my phone down and realize: maybe that was a bad idea.

“It’s only recently that I’ve accepted I am Ellie, and I can do it, and I am a good actor. But this will last for a few weeks and then I’ll think I’m terrible again. That’s just the process.”

The Last of Us Episode 1 will be available to watch on January 15 in the US and January 16 in the UK. You can check out our coverage here.