The Last of Us HBO show casts Henry & Sam

The Last of Us HBO show has found its Henry and Sam, two brothers from a key storyline in the original game.

Games don’t often translate well to the screen. At their worst (Postal, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, Warcraft) they feel like a slap in the face, or they’re just bafflingly boring. At their best, though (Sonic the Hedgehog, Werewolves Within, Detective Pikachu) they feel like a lovely nod to the games we love.

The Last of Us is set to be the first big-budget, prestige video game adaptation, with Game of Thrones stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey playing Joel and Ellie, respectively.

With the show due to arrive in early 2023, anticipation and speculation is growing with every update. Now, we know who’ll be playing Henry and Sam.

The Last of Us HBO show reveals casting for Henry and Sam

As reported by IGN, Henry and Sam will be played by The Hate U Give’s Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard.

Two new characters are also being added to the series: Marlon and Florence, played by Graham Greene and Elaine Miles, described as “a married couple surviving alone in the wilderness of post-apocalyptic Wyoming.”

According to HBO’s official release, the brothers are described as follows: “Lamar Johnson as Henry and Keivonn Woodard as Sam, brothers in Kansas City hiding from a revolutionary movement seeking vengeance.”

Henry and Sam play pivotal roles in the first game, with Joel and Ellie meeting them in Pittsburgh and eventually working together against hunters and the infected.

For those who haven’t played The Last of Us, we won’t delve into any other details. However, as per The Hollywood Reporter, you can expect the series to “cover the events of the original game… with the possibility of additional content based on the forthcoming game sequel.”

The Last of US HBO show is due for release in 2023.

